ProCanes NFL Recap: Week 4

Dorsett makes an amazing catch, Gore sets another mark, and both players lend a helping hand. Here’s your update on the U in the NFL

By Evan Hadrick
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Phillip Dorsett’s acrobatics helped the Pats dominate the Dolphins
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

New England 38 - Miami 7

Patriots Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett had a productive day as his offense put up 38 points on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. He finished with 4 receptions for 55 yards and this highlight reel touchdown reception:

Dorsett is also using his personal experiences with the team to help out the Pats’ newest high profile addition:

On the other side, Miami running back Frank Gore scored the Dolphins only touchdown on the day, a 6 yard catch in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 carries for 41 yards and 2 catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Gore also made history yesterday by suiting up for his 200th Game:

Earlier in the week, Gore stopped by his old stomping grounds to inspire some youth in Coconut Grove:

Cincinnati 37 - Atlanta 36

Rookie running back finally got his first bout of significant playing time for the Bengals, and he showed early on why he used to terrorize ACC defenses:

Walton finished the game with 5 rushes for 9 yards and 2 receptions for 28 yards.

In a high scoring game, Atlanta punter Matt Bosher was not called upon often, punting once for 41 yards.

Dallas 26 - Detroit 24

Wide receiver Allen Hurns caught 3 passes for 30 yards in the Cowboys come-from-behind victory over the Lions.

Green Bay 22 - Buffalo 0

The Packers biggest offseason signing, Jimmy Graham, scored his first touchdown with the team in Week 4 against the Bills:

Graham finished the game with 3 receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Houston 37 - Indianapolis 34

Running back Lamar Miller rushed 14 times for 49 yards as the Texans secured their first victory of the season.

Jacksonville 31 - NY Jets 12

The Jacksonville defense had another dominant performance, and star defensive end Calais Campbell was a part of that effort with 3 tackles and .5 tackles for loss. Campbell expressed his approval of the Jaguars first quarter of the season on twitter:

Rookie tight end Chris Herndon caught one pass for 18 yards in the Jets losing effort.

LA Rams 38 - Minnesota 31

Cornerback Sam Shields continued his successful comeback season as a part of the vaunted Rams defense, contributing 4 tackles as the Rams took down the Vikings in primetime last Thursday.

Oakland 45 - Cleveland 42

Duke Johnson and David Njoku had their most successful games of the season as the Browns put up a season-high 42 points in the overtime loss. Johnson had 2 carries for 11 yards to go with 4 catches for 45 yards, while Njoku reeled in 5 catches for 52 yards and gave a clutch assist on this classic touchdown celebration with Darren Fells:

Seattle 20 - Arizona 17

Defensive Tackle Olsen Pierre broke into Arizona’s defensive lineup and recorded his first tackle of the season.

New Orleans 33 - NY Giants 18

Linebacker Ray Ray Armstrong collected 7 tackles in the Giants week 4 loss.

LA Chargers 29 - San Francisco 27

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and Safety Rashawn Jenkins aided the Charges defense in their second victory of the season. Perryman gathered 4 tackles and Jenkins added a tackle of his own.

Kansas City 27 - Denver 23

Defensive End Allen Bailey had an important sack for the Chiefs, which helped them hold on late for their 4th win in a row to start the season.

Check back next week for more ProCanes updates!