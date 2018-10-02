ProCanes NFL Recap: Week 4

New England 38 - Miami 7

Patriots Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett had a productive day as his offense put up 38 points on the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. He finished with 4 receptions for 55 yards and this highlight reel touchdown reception:

This looks like a Super Smash move by Phillip Dorsett. pic.twitter.com/ByO1Z7ViMd — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 30, 2018

Dorsett is also using his personal experiences with the team to help out the Pats’ newest high profile addition:

Phillip Dorsett knows how difficult it can be for a receiver join the Patriots after training camp, so he's been happy to lend a hand to Josh Gordon. https://t.co/ir4tnBoW5z pic.twitter.com/5AedgQqKrQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 27, 2018

On the other side, Miami running back Frank Gore scored the Dolphins only touchdown on the day, a 6 yard catch in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 carries for 41 yards and 2 catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Gore also made history yesterday by suiting up for his 200th Game:

Earlier in the week, Gore stopped by his old stomping grounds to inspire some youth in Coconut Grove:

Yesterday, @FrankGore surprised the Coconut Grove Hornets of Greater Miami with new football equipment! Additionally, the Pop Warner team heard from alumnus Tony Nathan about the importance of working hard in school. #TeamworkAtWork



Full Release: https://t.co/QSAWfPpPrf pic.twitter.com/cWjbKVZH3n — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 26, 2018

Cincinnati 37 - Atlanta 36

Rookie running back finally got his first bout of significant playing time for the Bengals, and he showed early on why he used to terrorize ACC defenses:

Mark Walton laid him on his back with that spin pic.twitter.com/96x5Jgg2tb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 30, 2018

Walton finished the game with 5 rushes for 9 yards and 2 receptions for 28 yards.

In a high scoring game, Atlanta punter Matt Bosher was not called upon often, punting once for 41 yards.

Dallas 26 - Detroit 24

Wide receiver Allen Hurns caught 3 passes for 30 yards in the Cowboys come-from-behind victory over the Lions.

Green Bay 22 - Buffalo 0

The Packers biggest offseason signing, Jimmy Graham, scored his first touchdown with the team in Week 4 against the Bills:

Jimmy Graham scores a touchdown pic.twitter.com/m4biewYoko — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 30, 2018

Graham finished the game with 3 receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Houston 37 - Indianapolis 34

Running back Lamar Miller rushed 14 times for 49 yards as the Texans secured their first victory of the season.

Jacksonville 31 - NY Jets 12

The Jacksonville defense had another dominant performance, and star defensive end Calais Campbell was a part of that effort with 3 tackles and .5 tackles for loss. Campbell expressed his approval of the Jaguars first quarter of the season on twitter:

Won the first quarter of the season(3-1)! Even though it wasn’t always pretty it was a solid team win! #duvalboyz #sacksonville pic.twitter.com/csMa63miYZ — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) October 1, 2018

Rookie tight end Chris Herndon caught one pass for 18 yards in the Jets losing effort.

LA Rams 38 - Minnesota 31

Cornerback Sam Shields continued his successful comeback season as a part of the vaunted Rams defense, contributing 4 tackles as the Rams took down the Vikings in primetime last Thursday.

Oakland 45 - Cleveland 42

Duke Johnson and David Njoku had their most successful games of the season as the Browns put up a season-high 42 points in the overtime loss. Johnson had 2 carries for 11 yards to go with 4 catches for 45 yards, while Njoku reeled in 5 catches for 52 yards and gave a clutch assist on this classic touchdown celebration with Darren Fells:

Darren Fells and David Njoku drop the DBZ fusion (h/t @sundownmotel) pic.twitter.com/C99MbP9tos — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 30, 2018

Seattle 20 - Arizona 17

Defensive Tackle Olsen Pierre broke into Arizona’s defensive lineup and recorded his first tackle of the season.

New Orleans 33 - NY Giants 18

Linebacker Ray Ray Armstrong collected 7 tackles in the Giants week 4 loss.

LA Chargers 29 - San Francisco 27

Linebacker Denzel Perryman and Safety Rashawn Jenkins aided the Charges defense in their second victory of the season. Perryman gathered 4 tackles and Jenkins added a tackle of his own.

Kansas City 27 - Denver 23

Defensive End Allen Bailey had an important sack for the Chiefs, which helped them hold on late for their 4th win in a row to start the season.

Another big sack from Allen Bailey late in a game...that's three times in four games now. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 2, 2018

Check back next week for more ProCanes updates!