Miami Hurricanes New and Notes: Official Visits, Manny Introduced at Temple

Another Friday is upon us! We’re less than a week away from Early Signing Day, taking place Wednesday, December 19th. As usual State of the the U will have you covered with the the prospects who are set to sign that letter of intent next week, as well as the names to know for February’s National Signing Day.

Winter is coming and so will the Hurricanes on Thursday, December 27th when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripe Bowl was on campus this past week, but it will take a win a couple weeks to see the trophy make it’s return back to the Gables.

Officially Official Visits

Our own Cameron Underwood breaks down all the names that will be coming through the Gables this weekend in his latest Recruiting Update, in an Official Preview.

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: Official Visit preview, 12/13. Tons of players visiting Coral Gables, but others going elsewhere. And a quick chat about Diaz leaving. Oh, and a decommit while I was writing this. Cool cool. #Canes #TheU https://t.co/gmG80hKjRx pic.twitter.com/wNqWiiBCU3 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 13, 2018

Grad Transfer OT Taking Official Visit This Weekend

According to a schedule that he posted on social media last week, former Butler offensive tackle Tommy Kennedy is set to take his official visit to the University of Miami today and tomorrow. With Tyree St. Louis setting off to continue his career in the pros, the Canes will need to find a new option at left tackle. SOTU’s own Justin Dottavio did a deep dive into the impact Kennedy could have should he pick the Canes at the end of this process.

Offensive tackle target Tommy Kennedy will visit December 14-15. The Butler graduate transfer will in Coral Gables in December after visiting Austin, TX and Norman, OK which should be a win for the ‘Canes. https://t.co/4So4vYBksb pic.twitter.com/PGiSd8Brrh — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 8, 2018

UM Assistants Make Award List

FootballScoop.com is having a busy week after breaking news on Manny Diaz heading to Temple. The publication recently named three UM assistant coaches nominated to their Coaches of the Year award. Safeties coach Ephraim Banda and cornerback coach Mike Rumph received the nod for defensive backs coach of year. Defensive line coach Jess Simpson was nominated for the DL Coach of the Year.

Manny Diaz Tabbed by Temple

After a week full of rumors of a flirtation between Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and Temple University, the day that UM fans dreaded became official on Thursday. Diaz was introduced as the Owls new head coach at a press conference yesterday afternoon.

SOTU’s own Cam Underwood broke down the situation in a timeline of events that led up to Diaz’s departure. Diaz replaces former Temple HC Geoff Collins who took the same position with Georgia Tech.

So where does Miami look to fill the void at defensive coordinator? State of the U’s Justin Dottavio broke down some of the early candidates that UM should be in contact with in the very near future.

With Manny Diaz moving on to become the head football coach at Temple, here are 3 defensive coordinators Mark Richt should consider for 2019. https://t.co/5TfnKmYGml pic.twitter.com/1JZ0CoUDNe — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 13, 2018

So what did CMR have to say about the situation? Well, Manny Navarro of The Athletic tweeted a statement from the coach regarding how the Canes plan to move forward.

Mark Richt says #Canes have launched “a national search” for its next defensive coordinator, congratulated Manny Diaz on landing the Temple job. His comments on the hiring are below: pic.twitter.com/pEMJpU6YGj — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 13, 2018

The Hurricanes added two-star offensive lineman Zion Nelson (Sumter) to the 2019 recruiting class last night. The 6’5” , 240 pound tackle from South Carolina is the Canes second offensive line commit, following Jakai Clark (Grayson) earlier in the week.

UM adds a fourth 2019 non-binding commitment on offense tonight - South Carolina-based two-star OL Zion Nelson, a former Appalachian State commit. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 14, 2018

