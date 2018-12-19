Miami Hurricanes News & Notes: National Signing Day, McCloud is returning for senior year, New-DC’s hope to keep the D rolling

UM’s Zach McCloud returning for senior year; Brevin Jordan back at practice - Sun Sentinel

“While several of Miami’s draft-eligible juniors are still weighing whether to declare for the NFL draft, the Hurricanes do know one of their top defensive players will be in Coral Gables next season.

Linebacker Zach McCloud said Tuesday he intends to return to Miami for his senior season. He also said he hopes fellow linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney will do the same.”

New Miami co-defensive coordinator wants Canes recruits ‘to make the crib great again’ - Miami Herald

“On the eve of the early signing period, the new University of Miami defensive coordinators met the media in their expanded roles and made it clear that they intend to continue what outgoing coordinator Manny Diaz started.”

Here’s what was ‘weird’ and ‘awkward’ with the Miami Hurricanes football practice Tuesday - Miami Herald

“Six days after being named Temple’s coach, Manny Diaz admitted it was “weird” and “awkward” to return to the UM practice field Tuesday to serve a final 11 days as defensive coordinator, culminating in the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl against Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium.”

Miami Hurricanes recruiting: Early Signing Period Predictions 2019 - State of the U

“5-star OT Evan Neal, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy. A top 5 player in this recruiting class, Neal is a massive game-ready LT at 6’8” 360lbs. Miami has been after the Okechobee, FL native for many years, as have many other P5 schools. But, when you have a lineman of this size, ability, and caliber, there’s a single school that you think of, and well, that’s where Neal is going.”

Dewan Hernandez Seeks Legal Help in Hopes of Returning - State of the U

“According to reports, Hernandez is working with attorney Jason Setchen to resolve his eligibility relating to the NCAA’s audit. Setchen is the same individual who assisted DeQuan Jones regain his eligibility in 2011 in light of the Nevin Shapiro scandal.”

Can a New Quarterback ‘Fix’ Miami’s Problems on Offense? - State of the U

“Playcalling and execution are both factors as to why Miami’s offense has struggled in 2018. With Richt’s playcalling being predictable and sluggish in particular, its solutions may be more complex than simply bringing in a talented quarterback.

Still, signing a ‘Miami-caliber’ quarterback in every recruiting class is one of the most significant recruiting rules. The ‘Canes may not have a quarterback committed in the 2019 recruiting class currently — but they are rumored to be a possible landing spot for an uber-talented transfer.”

2018 Pinstripe Bowl Player Profile: N’Kosi Perry - State of the U

“Right in the middle of what was a 7-5 rollercoaster of a regular season for the Miami Hurricanes, was a quarterback controversy. Who eventually came out on top was redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, and the Ocala native proved to those who had not only anticipated his debut, but also doubted his ability and skills as a starter.”

2018 Pinstripe Bowl Player Profile: Bubba Baxa - State of the U

“Go figure; the player with the least experience in Miami’s kicking game this season turned out to be the best one. And it wasn’t even really close. While fans bemoaned the performances of punters Zach Feagles and Jack Spicer, Bubba Baxa had a rock solid first year. He wasn’t perfect - converting 73% of his field goals, but he didn’t have a single “oh no” moment that could’ve cost the Canes a victory. And with as close and as ugly as some of the games this season played out, that’s a pretty lofty achievement for a true freshman.”

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: National Signing Day Central 2019 - State of the U

“Like every other team in America, the Miami Hurricanes are deep in the 2019 recruiting cycle, communicating with prospects and trying to add top level talent to the roster for the years to come.

Here is our Story Stream, with plenty of recruiting commentary and analysis, all about the Canes’ recruiting efforts through the end of the 2019 cycle. Hopefully, things will meet our expectations, but if not, we’ll talk about that too. Read up and enjoy, Canes Fam!”