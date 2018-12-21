Miami Hurricanes News and Notes: QB Jarren Williams Holds Steady, Pinstripe Bowl Updates

Good Morning Canes Familia,

We’re living in interesting times as Hurricanes fans at the moment. The smoke is just clearing from Early Signing Day on Wednesday, with plenty of new Hurricanes joining the fold. The 2018 Pinstripe Bowl is now less than a week away, as the Hurricanes continue to prep to take on Wisconsin at Yankee Stadium. Not to mention, after a long hiatus, UM’s Mens Basketball returned to action this week.

Without any further ado, let’s dive into the some of the headlines for this Friday.

QB Jarren Williams Remains at The U

After reporting that freshman QB Jarren Williams was considering leaving the program earlier in the week, Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports reported that Williams had a change of heart. The Georgia product will be staying put according to his father. Williams voiced his displeasure about playing time this season, but that will change in 2019 when he competes with N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon for the starting QB job.

Update: Mark Richt and staff convince freshman QB Jarren Williams to stay at #Miami per his father: https://t.co/TjJMJcqj5D @Andrew_Ivins #Hurricanes — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 21, 2018

Brevin Jordan Returns to Practice

After suffering an ankle injury in Miami’s victory 38-14 over Virginia Tech, UM was unsure when Brevin Jordan would make his return to the field. As the team continues to prep for the Pinstripe Bowl, it appears that Jordan should be available next Thursday. The Hurricanes had zero scholarship tight ends available when they defeated Pittsburgh 24-3. During the media viewing portion of practice, the freshman tight end could be seen working in individual drills and passing drills according to Christy Chirinos of the Sun Sentinel.

As far as the rest of Miami’s scholarship tight ends are concerned, Michael Irvin II worked on individual drills as he’s recovering from a right MCL injury. Sophomore TE Brian Polendey and freshman Will Mallory were spotted riding stationary bikes.

Canes Land Another OL Commit

After a flurry of signings on Wednesday, there was one more Letter of Intent to be turned before the end of the early Signing Period. Three-star OL Adam ElGammal of Christ The King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York declared his intention to attend UM on Thursday. According to 247 Sports, ElGammal is 6’5”, 275 pounds offensive tackle that will have a chance to compete for playing time in 2019. ElGammal is ranked as the seventh best prospect in the state of New York.

3-star OT Adam ElGammal flips from Cincy, Signs with Miami https://t.co/y1EYwElgXB — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 20, 2018

Quick Hits

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald via a source close to the situation, both linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaq Quarterman are still torn between turning pro or returning for their senior year. Likewise, RB Travis Homer has not made a decision on turning pro either.

Miami Hurricanes Football: Why Recruiting his own Team Should be a Priority for Mark Richt https://t.co/u2QNhpKF2C pic.twitter.com/WMJf1j6wrr — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 20, 2018

Early enrollees among Miami’s 2019 signees are expected to be DE Jafari Harvey, WR Jeremiah Payton, OL Tommy Kennedy (grad transfer), and RB Asa Martin (transfer).

After suffering a knee injury in a start against Virginia Tech, LB Mike Smith has been given the green light to play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Wisconsin Badgers on the other hand will be without their top QB. Alex Hornibrook will miss the Pinstripe Bowl with concussion symptoms. Sophomore QB Jack Coan will make his fourth start of the season. Coan has completed 61 percent of his passes for 442 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Report: Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook to miss Pinstripe Bowl, Jack Coan to start in his placehttps://t.co/2srQFJZsHh — CBS Sports CFB (@CBSSportsCFB) December 20, 2018

State of Declaration

Justin Dottavio wrote about why the importance of bowl games have taken on new meaning based on the changes to the college football system.

Bowl games are all about ‘wait til next year’ in 2018. Read why the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff should shift their bowl focus from ending 2018 to practicing for 2019. https://t.co/5WaQzEyGEv pic.twitter.com/tx0FBezX2a — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 20, 2018

Women’s Basketball in Action

UM’s Womens Hoops will take the hardwood this evening when they take on Alabama as part of the Florida Sunshine Classic in Winter Park, Florida. It will be the second game in as many days for the Ladies, after they defeated Vanderbilt by the score of 90-65. Center Emese Hof led the Canes with a double-double, scoring 25 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Guard Mykea Gray chimed in with 18 points.

Have a Great Day and Go Canes!