Miami Hurricanes News & Notes: Canes brace for the cold, the offense looks to turn the page, Homer remains a steady force among turmoil

Let it snow? Recent Canes bowl history says no thanks. But Pinstripe forecast promising - Miami Herald

“University of Miami coach Mark Richt is known for his “smokin’ hot’’ and “paradise’’ descriptions of South Florida’s weather. The Pinstripe Bowl, in which the Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will meet Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, will offer a whole new version — despite no snow in the works.”

Hurricanes offense looks to turn page, start ‘next season’ against Wisconsin in Pinstripe Bowl - Sun Sentinel

“The sky isn’t falling. Next year is going to be a way better year than this year was,” running back DeeJay Dallas said. “We came into the season with high expectations and it didn’t go how we wanted it to go. But, bounce-back year. The revenge tour starts [this] week. I’m excited. We start next season off with Wisconsin. That’s how I’m feeling about this.”

He’s a quiet, steady force among a whirlwind of news, and the Hurricanes hope he stays - Miami Herald

“Homer, who has started the past 21 games, is anything but ho-hum on the football field, and appears to be too smart off it to generate any type of controversy. This much is certain: The sturdy, 5-11, 205-pound junior can run.

Now the Hurricanes just hope he doesn’t run to the NFL Draft.”

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: Numbers and Needs after the Early Signing Period - State of the U

“The Miami Hurricanes signed the majority of their 2019 commits during the Early Signing Period last week. 13 players signed their NLIs with the Canes, with 2 players — DE Cameron Williams and P Louis Hedley — not having done so.

There was a report that Williams signed on 12/20, the last day of the early signing period, but no announcement was made by Miami Athletics. So, who knows. P Louis Hedley is waiting until February per a report, but he’s locked in.”

Film Preview: 2018 Pinstripe Bowl, Wisconsin Badgers Offense - State of the U

“Taylor has ran for over 1800 yards and amassed 4,000 yards from scrimmage in his two years in Madison, WI. A year ago in the Orange Bowl Miami held Taylor to 130 yards and no scores. However, that wasn’t enough to beat the Badgers when the offense stalled in the second half. In the rematch in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl the ‘Canes will face Jack Coan with Alex Hornibrookout again with concussion symptoms.”

2018 Pinstripe Bowl Player Profile: Michael Pinckney - State of the U

“Pinckney has been a staple of this Miami Hurricanes defense for three years, gathering 198 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks throughout his career so far. He also has three career interceptions, including one this year against Florida State that arguably won Miami the football game.”