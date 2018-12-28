Miami Hurricanes News and Notes: Canes lose in NYC, CMR’s Explanation, Feagles Leaves the Program

Good Morning Canes Familia,

It’s a bittersweet Friday here at State of the U. Last night’s 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl marked the final game of the 2018 season for the might Miami Hurricanes. While it’s a long wait from now until August 31st when Miami takes on the Florida Gators, there’s still plenty of events between now and then to keep you going.

ICYMI here’s the fallout from last night’s bowl game.

SOTU’s own Dylan Sherry provided the recap for the game.

Here’s your Three Stars of the Game

Miami Hurricanes Football: Three Stars From the Pinstripe Bowl

As always, Cam Underwood comes through with the highs and lows from the Canes performance in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly commentary.

Cam Underwood also detailed UM Athletic Directer Blake James coming to the defense of football head coach Mark Richt soon after Thursday’s loss.

Following the disaster that was the Pinstripe Bowl, Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director Blake James makes statement in support of Mark Richt.

Richt Explains his Handling of the QB situation

Susan Miller Degnan and David Wilson of the Miami Herald combined to try and decipher CMR’s intentions in some major decisions. The least of which regarding to go with Malik Rosier as the starter.

Punter Jeff Feagles Leaves the Program

Yesterday news broke that legacy commit P Zach Feagles has left the program. Cam Underwood outlined what the sophomore’s departure means for the Canes. Miami currently has JUCO P Louis Hedley committed as part of Miami’s 2019 recruiting class.

In a surprising announcement before yesterday’s kickoff, senior center Tyler Gauthier was suspended for the Pinstripe Bowl due to academic reasons.

Jaquan Johnson Headed to Mobile

Before Thursday’s game, safety Jaquan Johnson helped to open the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange. The outgoing senior also accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place. The Senior Bowl is set to take place January 26, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. You can catch the game at 2:30pm EDT.

Who had a better day than @CanesFootball DB Jaquan Johnson?!!! Rang the bell to open trading on New York Stock Exchange and got a @seniorbowl invite. I've been scouting The U a long time and can't remember a player that coaches rave about more as a teammate or practice player.

UM Women’s Basketball Back in Action

UM Womens Basketball will take part in the Miami Holiday Classic this evening when they take on Florida A&M at 7PM. The Lady Canes have won five straight entering today’s contest.

Have a Great Day and Go Canes!