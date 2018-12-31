ProCanes NFL Recap: Week 17

Packers TE Jimmy Graham played through a broken thumb and hauled in 3 catches for 21 yards. Graham’s first year in Green Bay ends with 55 receptions for 636 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cowboys WR Allen Hurns only recorded one catch yesterday, but it was a big one for 49 yards to set up a fourth quarter touchdown.

Giants LB Olivier Vernon capped off his season with a big game, registering 5 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss. The 7-year vet finished 2018 with 7 sacks in 11 games.

Falcons P Matt Bosher helped Atlanta win the field position battle by just enough to pull out the 2-point victory. Bosher averaged 49 yards per punt over his 5 punts, pushing the Bucs back inside their own 20 twice.

Texans RB Lamar Miller returned from injury and made an immediate impact, rushing for 56 yards and this touchdown:

Miller finished the 2018 season with 973 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Texans win the AFC South and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell made his case for he was wrongly left off the pro bowl roster with a 7 tackle, 1.5 sack and 1 tackle for loss performance. Campbell is still one of the premier defensive linemen in the NFL, even in his 11th season where he collected 72 tackles, and 10.5 sacks. One writer makes the case for the Jaguars defensive leader to be back for 2019:

Chargers K Michael Badgley continued his consistent season by making all 3 of his extra point attempts. The rookie finished the 2018 season 15/16 on field goals and 27/28 on extra points. S Rayshawn Jenkins took advantage of some extended playing time and came away with 7 tackles and a tackle for loss. WR Travis Benjamin had one carry for 11 yards in the Chargers victory.

Chiefs DE Allen Bailey collected 3 tackles and a forced fumble in his final game of the season as Kansas City wrapped up the top seed in the AFC with their 12th win of the season.

Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett made more of an impact in his second week back from injury, filling in the space left by suspended WR Josh Gordon. Dorsett had 2 rushes for 16 yards, and 5 catches for 34 yards, including this beauty of a catch:

Jets TE Chris Herndon had a quiet day, pulling in only one catch for 8 yards, but nonetheless had a quality rookie season, finishing with 502 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Bears P Pat O’Donnell punted 4 times for 175 yards, with 2 dropping inside the 20 as the Bears wrapped up their 12th win of the season and the #3 seed in the NFC.

Steelers DE Anthony Chickillo had one of his best performances of the season, with 3 tackles and .5 sacks.

Browns TE David Njoku hauled in 3 balls for 62 yards, including this difficult grab over a defender:

The TE also showed some support for the Canes new hire at head coach:

Elephant in the room @Coach_MannyDiaz is a savage and I love this move!! #JkPhillyWeGonBackToThe305 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) December 31, 2018

Njoku finishes the 2018 season with 56 catches for 639 yards and 4 touchdowns. RB Duke Johnson carried the ball 4 times for 21 yards and added a 3-yard reception.

Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad put together a quality performance to close out the season with 3 tackles for the Indianapolis defense, who wrapped up the final playoff spot in the AFC with the win.

