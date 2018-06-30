Lonnie Walker Might’ve Embarrassed Himself In Front Of Tim Duncan

Lonnie Walker IV was having a great week until Friday. The former Hurricanes basketball player was drafted by the Spurs in the first round of the NBA Draft last Thursday night and also managed to be the best sports meme of the night with his levitating snapback when he was picked, but first impressions don’t seem to be his best skill. It was inevitable that the 19-year phenom was going to meet Tim Duncan, but the real question was “how” this first meeting was going to go. Unfortunately, Walker might need a re-do, or at least prove himself on the court to the 5x time NBA Champion and future Hall of Famer.

Earlier today, Walker tweeted that he may have embarrassed himself in front of Tim Duncan. He didn’t add much detail to the situation that happened, but to add some seasoning to this story, Walker actually had a method of approaching him.

“I might do a couple of backflips,” Walker tells KSAT “Honestly, I don’t know. I probably might play it cool like, ‘What’s Up Tim Duncan? How’s it Going?’ But then I’ll be like ‘I’m with Tim Duncan!’ I’ll call my dad right after, it’s going to be exciting.”

Guess none of that happened in reality, but at least Walker went to Twitter to laugh it off with a tweet after.

I really just met Tim Duncan and I think I embarrassed myself ‍♂️ — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) June 29, 2018

It could be difficult to meet your heroes in real life, let alone an OG who was on the same team you’re just starting in. Let’s just hope Lonnie Walker learned that from this moment and that he doesn’t do this when he meets Manu Ginobili or Kawhi Leonard (if Kawhi is still there).