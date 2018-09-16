ProCanes Preview: Week Two

The Hurricanes are back in Miami and their ProCane counterparts are back for another weekend of NFL action. This week’s preview is highlighted by a running back set to rewrite the record book. One NFL franchise looks get the monkey off their back to end a dubious streak. We shine the spotlight on a former Canes’ wideout who appears to have taken his game up a level. With game preview, fantasy advice and injury updates, here’s your news for week two in the NFL.

Game Previews

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans 1PM EDT

Lamar Miller certainly looked like the running back who rushed for 1,272 yards as a Hurricane in 2011. Falling just two yards short of the century mark against New England in week one, it would have been the RB’s first 100-yard game since 2016. Miller now turns his attention towards the Tennessee Titans. After averaging a dismal 3.84 yards-per-carry against the Titans in 2017, Miller is searching for his first rushing touchdown since his last trip across the goal line in week 11 last year.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers 1PM EDT

It was a quiet afternoon for Steelers’ CB Artie Burns. In the week one contest with the Cleveland Browns, Burns was targeted just twice on the afternoon, allowing one catch for just four yards. In week two against Patrick Mahomes and a potent Kansas City Chiefs’ offense that passed for 256 yards and four TDs against the LA Chargers, the Steeler corner will get a healthy dose of WR Tyreek Hill and WR Sammy Watkins. Burns is listed as questionable as of posting.

If not for the the output of their offense, the Chiefs’ defense would have received plenty of scrutiny for their lack of production in week one. DL Allen Bailey saw plenty of snaps on defense, yet was unable to register a sack in week one. Meanwhile,

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets 1PM EDT

When the first game with your new team starts at 1PM and doesn’t conclude until 8PM, you’d be excused for feeling a bit flustered. Frank Gore is not most people, let alone your average football star. The 35-year-old back gashed the Titans’ defense for for 61 rushing yards on nine carries, illustrating that Frank’s tank certainly isn’t running empty.

RB Kenyan Drake will continue to split the running duties with Gore as the Phins move on to Gotham to take on the Jets. In his last game against the Jets, Gore rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries as a member of the Colts. With 14 or more rushing yards, Frank Gore will surpass former Jets RB Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Jets rookie TE Chris Herndon may not have registered a target in Monday’s season opening victory over the Lions. Yet, Herndon did receive 26 snaps on Monday Night Football according to PFF, which amounts to getting your feet wet for the long haul of the season.

Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints 1PM EDT

The Browns are undefeated in 2018, ending a losing streak that saw the franchise become the second team in league history to go 0-17 in the modern era. Then again, Cleveland also didn’t earn a victory after emerging from the season opener in a stalemate with AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Today, the young Browns will search for their first road victory since October of 2015.

If TE David Njoku is able to compete, he should be set to feast against a reeling Saints’ defense. New Orleans allowed 529 total yards to a Tampa Bay Buccaneer squad that was without suspended QB Jameis Winston. Njoku left the game against the Steelers with an undisclosed injury. Chief Njoku should be ready to go in week two after not being placed on the Browns’ injury report throughout the week.

ProCanes RB Duke Johnson should be licking his chops to get at the Saints defense. After getting five carries and just one reception against Pittsburgh, the fourth year running back is set to be a factor not only in the running game, but especially the passing game as the Saints’ defensive coverage struggled last week.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars 4:15 PM EDT

The last time these two powers of the AFC met, it was for the conference championship. That time the outcome played out in New England’s favor by a score of 24-20. The Jaguars look about the same as they did last season when they took the league by storm. Jacksonville could be without RB Leonard Fournette who is dealing with a hamstring pull, meaning that ProCane center Brandon Linder will be opening lanes for RBs Corey Grant and TJ Yeldon against the Patriots’ run defense. It also means that QB Blake Bortles may have to win with his arm against Bill Belichick’s defense.

Thank goodness the King of Duval returns once more. After manhandling the NY Giants’ offensive tackles, DE Calais Campbell will set his sights on a pair of Pats tackles: Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon. Held sackless against New England in his last meeting, the hope is that with fresh legs, Campbell can recreate his 14.5 sacks from 2017.

Phillip Dorsett couldn’t have been more efficient than he was a week ago when he brought in all seven of his targets including one touchdown. The former St. Thomas Aquinas receiver is finally a staple of an NFL offense. Patriots’ QB Tom Brady should lean on the ProCane receiver despite a difficult matchup against Jacksonville’s secondary. With TE Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan likely to see bracket coverage, Dorsett should see some coverage from CBs Jalen Ramsey and or AJ Bouye. As most Canes fans can attest, their players thrive on the big stage.

ProCanes Fantasy Player of the Week

Lamar Miller

You probably drafted Lamar Miller as RB to fill out depth on your roster. Against the Titans, Miller is a decent flex option.

ProCanes Infirmary

Houston Texans — T Seantrel Henderson (Ankle)

After signing with Houston this past offseason, Henderson won the starting right tackle job in camp. Unfortunately, Henderson will be unable to see that hard work over the summer pay off after suffering a broken bone in his right ankle. Henderson underwent surgery earlier in the week and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Carolina Panthers — TE Greg Olsen (Foot)

Olsen went down with a right foot injury in the first quarter of the Panthers’ home opener against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Once Carolina’s best receiving option, Olsen is two years removed from posting more 1,000+ yards in a season. The tight end had surgery on his right foot in 2017 after suffering a Jones Fracture. It appears that Olsen could miss some substantial time at the start of the campaign.

New York Giants — DE Olivier Vernon (Ankle)

The Giants are set to to battle in an important NFC East bout on Sunday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys. The Boys from the Big Apple will have to do so without Olivier Vernon, who was ruled out for the his second straight game on Saturday. In his five seasons, Vernon missed the first game of his career last week due to a high ankle sprain.

IT’S ALWAYS ABOUT THE U!