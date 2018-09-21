Florida College Football Power Rankings: Week 4

Last week was once again kind to the ‘Sunshine Seven’. While UCF did not play due to Hurricane Florence cancelling their game against North Carolina, the other six teams went a combined 5-1, with the only loss going to Florida State against Syracuse. As a result, the rankings stay generally the same following the week 3.

#1. Central Florida Knights (LW: 1), Week 3 Result: BYE WEEK, Next week: vs. Florida Atlantic

After losing their week 3 game against North Carolina because of Hurricane Florence, the UCF Knights will look to continue their high-powered offense against in-state Florida Atlantic. The Knights are lead by McKenzie Milton, who has 655 yards and 6 touchdowns.

#2. Miami Hurricanes (LW: 2), Week 3 Result: 49-24 W @ Toledo, Next Week: vs. Florida International

Unlike UCF, Miami played in week 3 and handled Toledo comfortably. Lead by Malik Rosier’s 5 touchdown performance, the Hurricanes were able to score over 40 points for back-to-back weeks. The Hurricanes will meet crosstown rival Florida International for the first time since 2007 in week 4.

#3. South Florida Bulls (LW: 3), Week 3 Result: 25-19 W vs. Illinois, Next Week: vs. East Carolina

For the second straight week, USF was on the winning side of a comeback. This time, it was a 12-point comeback against Illinois in the 4th quarter. For this reason, USF keeps their spot in the power rankings. Week 4 gets a little easier for USF as they will face off against the 1-1 East Carolina Pirates.

#4. Florida Atlantic Owls (LW: 4), Week 3 Result: 49-28 W vs. Bethune-Cookman, Next Week: @ UCF

Devin Singletary was the major beneficiary of week 3 as he scored 5 touchdowns in a 49-28 victory against Bethune-Cookman. Week 4 is going to be a tough test for the Owls as they travel to Orlando to face-off against UCF in a tough environment.

#5. Florida International Panthers (LW: 5), Week 3 Result: 63-24 W vs. UMass, Next Week: @ Miami

Week 3 was kind to FIU as the Panthers were able to run for 329 total yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground. Week 4, however, will arguably their toughest game as they travel to Hard Rock to play one of the best defenses in college football with the Miami Hurricanes.

#6. Florida Gators (LW: 7), Week 3 Result: 48-10 W vs. Colorado State, Next Week: @ Tennessee

After losing to Kentucky in week 2, the Gators battled back and handled Colorado State with no trouble. Dameon Pierce was the main factor for the Gators, taking his 5 carries for 87 yards and a 68 yard touchdown. Week 4 features a rivalry game for the Gators as they travel to Knoxville to battle the Tennessee Volunteers.

#7. Florida State Seminoles (LW: 6), Week 3 Result: 30-7 L @ Syracuse, Next Week: vs. Northern Illinois

Trouble is brewing in Tallahassee as the Seminoles fell to 1-2 following a loss to Syracuse. The Seminoles were unable to stop backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who completed 68% of his passes for 144 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. The Seminoles will look to turn their fortunes around against Northern Illinois.