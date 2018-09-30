Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: Class Breakdown 9/30

Welcome back for another installment of our Miami Hurricanes Class Breakdown.

If you’re new here, the Class Breakdown is our monthly look at the Canes’ recruiting class, with the commits currently in the class, and updates and chatter about those players and others who are on the radar for UM.

REMINDER: recruiting is a fluid construct, and this list is not exhaustive. New names will pop up, and old names will fade away, over the course of this cycle. Which happens every year. And I wanted to remind you of that fact.

And away we go.

Class Numbers

I wrote about this already earlier in the spring and you can read the whole piece here. I’ve updated those numbers slightly (which I spoke about in this space in May), and here are the updated numbers for this class:

Miami Hurricanes 2019 Class Numbers (updated) QB RB WR TE OL DE DT LB CB S Best Available QB RB WR TE OL DE DT LB CB S Best Available 1 2 2 2 4 3 3 3 3 2 (Any extra spots not filled)

Those are the numbers. Now, let’s look at the recruiting landscape of each position group.

Quarterback

Need: 1

Committed: 0

If you’ve been reading my recruiting posts over the past few years, you know I have a closely held recruiting rule: you have to have a QB in every recruiting class. No excuses; no exceptions. I finally fleshed this out fully in my feature The Recruiting Rules.

This is a position where things are unsettled, and may be turning.

After missing on/dropping (debate away) their only target at QB this cycle — Eugene (OR) Sheldon 4-star Michael Johnson Jr. — Miami was reportedly content to forego pursuing or taking a QB in the 2019 recruiting class. But, that may not be the case any longer.

According to Andrew Ivins of 247sports, Miami’s staff is reconsidering their recruiting of QB in this class, and are evaluating several players to potentially pursue through the remainder of this cycle. No names have been reported, but the fact that the Canes could be looking at players to add at this key position is encouraging to me.

Obviously, the player who ends up in this class at QB (if any) needs to be Miami caliber. And, with a dearth of talent nationally at the position, that will be hard to come by. But I hope that the report of Miami looking to make moves at QB — a potential flip from a player currently committed elsewhere was mentioned as a possibility a la getting Jarren Williams last year — ends up being true.

For now, Miami sits on 0 commits and 0 targets at QB. But, recruiting is weird and things can change at a moment’s notice. Stay tuned.

Running Back

Need: 2

Committed: 1

Miami is off to another good start at RB, already having Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian Academy 3-star Marcus Crowley committed in this class. Crowley has already seen his stock rise, and that will be reflected once rankings update in the spring. In any event, the 6’1” 200lb Crowley will be a key player on a State Championship caliber team once again this fall, and is a very good get for Miami in this class.

Oh, and just so y’all know: Crowley continued a VERY STRONG senior season with another 150+ game. This time, he had 33 carries for 266 yards in TCA’s win vs Columbia this week.

FINAL: Trinity Christian 31, Columbia 30.



A Florida classic goes to the Conquerors.



Marcus Crowley: 33 carries, 266 yards for @TC_Jax_Football. — Clayton Freeman (@CFreemanJAX) September 30, 2018

Crowley isn’t just alright, he’s damn good! And, he’s due a major, MAJOR boost to his recruiting ranking. But, if he keeps playing to the level we’ve seen this season, that should come in due time.

Even with a player of Crowley’s caliber committed, Miami is looking to bring in 2 RBs in this class, so there’s plenty of work yet to be done.

Miami’s top target is Ft. Lauderdale (FL) University School 4-star Kenny McIntosh. He is the younger brother of former Canes DT RJ McIntosh, and at 6’1 205lbs McIntosh has great size and athleticism for the position. Once thought to be committing to a school in June or July, McIntosh will take visits this season before deciding. While Miami is in a great spot here, Oklahoma is a school worth watching. This recruitment is basically down to the Canes and Sooners, but the visits will likely tell the story. McIntosh has visited Auburn and Oklahoma in recent weeks, with an official visit to Miami on deck for this week vs Florida State. Miami will look to lock things down with a solid visit this upcoming week, but McIntosh’s recruitment could still have a way to go.

Also worth mentioning, but I’m still putting him with the DBs until I have reason to move him to the RB board, is Wellington (FL) 4-star ATH Mark-Antony Richards. The younger brother of Canes star WR Ahmmon Richards plays both ways in HS, and is rumored to want to play offense in college. Miami was initially recruiting Richards at DB, but have since detailed possible plans to let him play both ways, a la Charles Woodson, Adoree Jackson, or Jabrill Peppers from CFB years past. Like I said, I like MAR more at DB than RB, but he’s a Miami-caliber player at either spot.

Others like Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star Noah Cain, Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star Daniel Carter, and Carol City (FL) 4-star Nayquan Wright all have offers, but seem to be further down the list for various reasons. But, of them, Carter seems the most likely option to join this class should McIntosh elect to go elsewhere.

And, it’s worth noting that Wright, after missing about a season and a half of his HS career, has come out with a VENGEANCE this season for Carol City showing the skills that made him a 4-star prospect as a sophomore. It’s likely too late for Miami to get seriously involved in Wright’s recruitment — there’s been little to no communication with him and Florida is pushing hard for his commitment — but I wanted to be sure to mention him.

Another target on the board is Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star Trey Sanders, but he’s likely headed to Alabama, the team to which he was once committed.

Wide Receiver

Need: 2

Committed: 1

As stated above, I’ve dropped the number of WR slots in this class from 3 to 2. Miami took 7 WRs in the last 2 years, and the 2020 class is packed with top talent, so due to those facts, Miami can be very selective in the 2019 class at this position.

Miami holds a commitment from Neptune Beach (FL) Duncan U. Fletcher 4-star Jeremiah Payton. At 6’1” 190lbs, Payton has good size and elite playmaking ability on the outside. He’s a top 100 player in this class, and was the top target to commit this spring. Area recruiter Todd Hartley got another good one from Jacksonville for Miami.

Miami was able to get Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove 5-star Jadon Haselwood on campus for an unofficial visit in May, and again for an extended visit for Paradise Camp in July. The nation’s #1 WR is committed to Georgia, so temper your expectations/don’t go over board.

While he’s still committed to Georgia and shows no signs of wavering on that pledge at this time, Haselwood has shown up multiple times in Coral Gables, the latest time with several family members in tow. As of now, it’s safe to say that there is a real interest in Miami from the nation’s top WR prospect. No, a flip isn’t coming this week, but WR coach Ron Dugans is shooting his shot with one of the best players in the country. This is what recruiting should be like for Miami: having an elite position group already and then going after elite national players to join the group.

Miami has also offered Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna 4-star John Dunmore. A talented local player, Dunmore was without a Canes offer until May 2nd. For a player of his caliber, that’s fairly late in the process.

Early in July, Dumore committed to Penn State and ace Florida-area recruiter JaJuan Seider. Miami holds commitments from several of Dunmore’s teammates at Chaminade, and could lean on peer-level recruiting to make up ground here. That being said, Miami has a bunch of work to do to get seriously involved here if they want to flip Dunmore from Penn State.

Miami was one of several teams to offer Orange (CA) Lutheran 5-star Kyle Ford after he flat DOMINATED Nike’s The Opening this summer. At 6’2” 212lbs, Ford great size, athleticism, and all the talent in the world. Other teams have more of a foothold with the All-American right now, and it’s hard to envision a SoCal kid of his caliber going anywhere but USC. Still, just wanted to put his name out there because stranger things have happened.

Miami also offered Lake City (FL) Columbia 4-star T.J. Jones recently. The 6’1” 185lb speedster has some talent, but is squarely behind the players previously listed on Miami’s board at current. But, it’s worth noting that OC/RB coach Thomas Brown was at this week’s Trinity Christian Academy-Columbia game (the one in which Crowley ran for a million yards) and therefore had a chance to evaluate Jones (and several other high caliber players) in person. Depending on how things go with Haselwood, Jones might be a real option for WR2 with great skill to add to this class.

Other WRs have offers, but none are noteworthy enough to mention at this time. Miami is shooting for high-end talent only at WR this year, and are content to take only 1 WR — the already-committed Payton — instead of reaching for a less-than-elite talent, especially with the group they’ve taken in the last 2 years, and the talent available and already committed to Miami in 2020, and beyond.

Tight End

Need: 2

Committed: 1

After signing the best TE class in America in 2018, the Canes are off to another fast start in 2019. Already committed is Tampa (FL) Jesuit 3-star Larry Hodges. Hodges is an H-Back type who lacks elite height — he’s only 6’1” — but is fast and athletic and explosive and can impact games in a number of ways. Hodges has shown well on the spring 7v7 circuit, and figures to get a ratings bump in the future.

Even with Hodges committed, however, Miami is not done recruiting at Tight End. Looking to add another player to this group, the Canes have several offers out, and are evaluating players at this position.

The first name to know on the offer/target list is Lakeland (FL) 4-star Keon Zipperer. Once considered a lock to go to Florida, Zipperer has visited Miami a couple of times, and the Canes are trying to make a move to get the 6’2” 240lb playmaker in their class. There is still lots of time left, and visits to make, but something has to shake with Zipperer. Soon.

Another player Miami has offered at TE is Dickinson (TX) 3-star Jalen Wydermyer. This is more your prototypical TE prospect, standing 6’5” 235lbs. Wydermyer has offers from all over the Southeast, with notable teams such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M being on his list. As of now, all signs point to Wydermyer staying in Texas and picking A&M.

Many recruiting analysts believe that Miami will undoubtedly land either Zipperer or Wydermyer as the 2nd TE in this class. That would be the dream scenario, for sure, so reports to that end are music to my ears.

If not Zipperer or Wydermyer, Miami could look elsewhere — Concord (CA) De La Salle 4-star Isaiah Foskey already holds an offer, for example — to get TE2 for this class. This will be a key moving forward, as depth and talent are still needed for Miami at TE.

Offensive Line

Need: 4

Committed: 2

Let’s start with the commits: Citra (FL) North Marion 4-star OT Michael Tarquin and Jacksonville (FL) Sandalwood 3-star OG Kingsley Eguakun recently transferred from Belleview (FL) and Jacksonville (FL) Atlantic Coast, respectively. Eguakun has been committed for several months and profiles as a guard or athletic center and recently took an Official Visit to Auburn. Miami followed that up with a coach visit for Atlantic Coast’s last game, and will continue to work to keep Eguakun in the fold. Tarquin committed later in the spring, but won’t play this HSFB season. He is having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, with the goal being ready to participate in spring practice at Miami as Tarquin is going to be an early enrollee. Both players have good size and skill, and especially in the case of Tarquin, address glaring roster issues for the Canes.

Leading the offer list is Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star OT Evan Neal. A towering hulk of a man, Neal stands 6’8” 360lbs, down about 30lbs from his previously-listed (and 100% accurate) 391lbs. Neal can play guard or tackle, and has excelled at both in his time at IMG. A Central Florida native, Neal has visited Miami multiple times over the last year and a half. He’s far and away the #1 target at OT, and the Canes are battling Alabama and Florida State, for his services. But, depending on which reports you believe, Miami is out front (debatable how far) in Neal’s recruitment, but Alabama is never a team to be dismissed.

Baton Rouge (LA) University Lab 5-star OG Kardell Thomas visited Coral Gables back in June. The 6’3” 356lb LSU commit has long stated that he’s interested in Miami on some level, and we finally saw proof of that with his previous visit to campus.

Furthermore, Thomas stated in post-visit interviews that he is scheduled to return to South Florida for an official visit to Miami in October...for the Florida State game. Obviously, a Louisiana native being committed to LSU is something that will be tough to overcome. BUT, if there’s any chance of that happening, Miami will need to knock Thomas’s official visit weekend out of the park.

Speaking of players committed elsewhere who have visited Miami, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 4-star Dontae Lucas fits that bill. The FSU commit visited Coral Gables multiple times in 3 weeks before the dead period this summer, including a secret visit during which he worked out for Canes OL coach Stacy Searels.

The former Miami Senior High lineman is still committed to FSU, and has a close familial relationship with former Miami HSFB coach Telly Lockette. That fact — Lockette coached Lucas’ older brother previously — means that while he’s unlikely to flip from FSU, Lucas’s multiple visits to Coral Gables are at a minimum worth noting. Future contact and visits would be needed to flip this talented lineman from that school up North.

Another OL Target is Tampa (FL) Plant 4-star Will Putnam. A player who can play either Guard or Tackle, the 6’4” 280lb Putnam has good size and pedigree, and plays for one of the best HSFB programs in the State of Florida, one that has routinely produced top level P5 talent.

5-star OT Darnell Wright listed Miami in his top 10. The West Virginia native has stated an interest in Miami, and there’s been talk that he might take an official visit to Coral Gables this fall, but unless/until he does this is a nice note and nothing more.

3-star Jakai Moore and 3-star Darius Washington are players with offers who could become real options for Miami as this cycle progresses. At this point, it looks like Washington, a pure tackle prospect, is the player Miami is pursuing of these two.

Other players along the OL have offers, but either a visit or new reports of increased interest are needed before they are real options for a spot in this class.

Defensive Line

Need: 6

Committed: 5

Miami needs a bigger DL class this year due to a bunch of losses from the roster, and only replacing them with 3 DL in the 2018 recruiting class. But, there needs to be quality with those numbers, and there’s talent available to fill this need.

Already committed to Miami in the 2019 class are Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna 3-star DE Cameron Williams, Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 3-star DT Jason Muñoz, Vero Beach (FL) 3-star DE Jahfari Harvey, Buford (GA) 3-star DT Jalar Holley, and most recently Brooklyn (NY) Poly Prep 3-star DT Jason Blissett.

#WelcomeToTheU, Jason Blissett. The #2 prospect in New York, DT @realbliss52, is taking his talents to Coral Gables with his commitment to #TheU https://t.co/ormsBWcDpw pic.twitter.com/sxjywb3QSr — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 14, 2018

That’s 3 talented players at DT and 2 at DE, and a great start to building the kind of DL class Miami needs to get in 2019.

Williams is a 6’5” 215lb edge rusher with burst and skill. There is chatter that Williams may be less than solid in his commitment, so that’s something to watch moving forward. Muñoz is an under-the-radar player with good size at 6’3” 276lbs. He missed the 2017 season with a broken leg, but performed well for Aquinas in the spring, earned an offer at a Mark Richt Football Camp, and committed pretty much on the spot. Harvey is a 6’3” 225lb edge rusher who used a strong spring at his new school — Vero Beach — to become the #1 prospect in Florida’s Treasure Coast area.

Holley is from the same school where DL coach Jess Simpson spent much of his legendary HSFB coaching career, and has the build and skill to be a solid interior lineman for Miami.

Blissett, the most recent commit at this position group and this class overall, came to Paradise Camp, earned an offer, and fell in love with Miami. The #2 ranked player in the State of New York, Blissett is a big and athletic DT in the RJ McIntosh mold. I know some might not share my opinion, but this is a good get and I’m fine with going to NYC to lock down a player of Blissett’s size, athletic ability, and skill set.

That’s a good group of 5 players and hits the number I’ve listed, but Miami still wants/needs to add more talent up front. Those Best Available slots on the class list up above? Those are likely to go to DL, OL, or DBs, depending on how things shake.

With more talent needed, let’s look at the targets.

Defensive Tackles

The top target is now Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star DE Braylen Ingraham. Formerly at Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Dillard HS — the same school that produced current DT Jon Ford — Ingraham is a big player at 6’4” 270lbs and will grow into being a DT at the next level. With a very lithe frame, Ingraham could add weight, move inside, and be the next iteration of an RJ McIntosh-type DT for Miami. While Ingraham holds 25 offers, Miami is thought to be the far and away favorite to sign this talented defender. Ingraham is set to announce his commitment on October 23rd — his mother’s birthday — and all signs point to that announcement being a public commitment to Miami. Another bonus? Ingraham starts for Aquinas and plays next to Canes commit Muñoz on that line. But, it’s also worth noting that Ingraham took an Official Visit to Alabama this weekend (September 29th). Everybody knows the cache of Alabama in the world of recruiting, so just remember this visit to Tuscaloosa moving forward.

Another top target is Apopka (FL) Wekiva 4-star DT Tyler Davis. Another top prospect, Davis holds nearly 30 offers, and figures to get a ratings bump after a dominant spring camp and combine circuit. He’s a bit shorter than you’d like at just 6’0”, but he’s 293lbs and wears it well. Davis is a penetrating DT who disrupts plays on a routine basis. Miami is still trailing teams like Ohio State, Florida State, and Florida in this recruitment at current.

Miami is also pursuing FSU commit Lehigh Acres (FL) Senior 4-star DE Quayshon Fuller. Fuller has previously visited Miami, but seems to have rediscovered his love of the Noles, but Jess Simpson is working on him.

Another future DT is Ft. Myers (FL) Dunbar 4-star DE Derrick Hunter. A one-time Miami commit, Hunter has been all over the place in his recruitment. Hunter is committed to Florida State. But, FSU isn’t in his recently released top 5. Go figure.

Hunter is earning a reputation as a bit of a head-case with recruiting fans, due to his antics on social media. While that is a fan perspective, it could impact his recruitment down the lien, as has happened with other players. It’s rare you find 6’4” 280lb 6’6” 285lbs (according to his measurements when he visited Florida State) defenders with the athleticism Hunter showcases and potential he could realize, and those are the things that have Miami, and many others, still connected to Hunter’s recruitment, despite the social media antics that have made many fans, and ostensibly a few schools, wary of this talented player.

Defensive End

Both Miami starting DE's have scored TD's today.



*side eye to Khris Bogle, JJ Weaver, and Lloyd Summerall*



sup fellas? — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) September 28, 2018

At the top of the target list at DE is Ft. Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons 4-star Khris Bogle. An athletic 6’4” 207lbs, Bogle is one of the premium pass rushers in the 2019 recruiting class. He’s visited Miami multiple times over recent months, but Tennessee looked to have made a big move for him through the summer. But, recently, Bogle seems to be trending toward Miami more and more. Florida State and Clemson are also chasing after the star player. It’s hard to get a read on Bogle, because he’s been hot and cold for a number of schools, but make no mistake that Miami wants him in this class. Bogle is recovering from a knee injury sustained in his team’s kickoff classic, and will likely be back in action soon.

Another target at DE is 4-star Lloyd Summerall, who recently transferred from Auburndale (FL) to Lakeland (FL). A long and lean edge rusher at 6’6” 215lbs, Summerall is exactly what Miami wants at DE. The problem with him being a prototypical DE is that teams all over America want him on their roster, as well.

Summerall visited Miami for Paradise Camp, and that visit went well. Summerall’s interest has been piqued by the development of freshman DE Gregory Rousseau, who has a similar build and game to Summerall, but was less developed at this same stage of recruitment since Rousseau played mainly Safety, not DE, in high school. Miami is making moves, but Florida State, Alabama, Florida, and others are also still chasing the talented defender.

Yet another top target is Louisville (KY) Moore Traditional School 4-star J.J. Weaver. A South Florida native who moved away when he was in elementary school, Weaver has great size and length at 6’6” 230lbs. Not only that, but Weaver is reportedly one of DL Coach Jess Simpson’s favorite prospects at DE. Miami has reportedly been trending up with Moore for a while, and that could lead Miami to push hard for his commitment as Weaver’s visit date nears. That being said, there has been a huge run on Weaver-to-Kentucky predictions on 247sports’ Crystal Ball, so don’t go printing up his Miami jersey just yet.

Like Kardell Thomas, Weaver is set to take an official visit to Coral Gables for the Florida State game this week. It will be interesting to follow Miami’s recruitment of Weaver between now and then, but he’s a top player on Miami’s board, to be sure.

Miami offered #1 and #2 JUCO prospects 4-star Chester Graves and 4-star Jermaine Johnson back in May, but the DE recruiting seems focused on the Bogle-Summerall-Weaver trio.

With Williams and Harvey committed, Miami is in a good place to add one or more of the above-listed targets to the DE group in this class. And, in a perfect world, Miami would keep Williams and Harvey, add 2 of the Bogle/Summerall/Weaver trio, and call it a day at DE.

Linebacker

Committed: 3

After only taking 1 LB in 2018, and a less-than-inspiring group in 2017, the Canes need big numbers and talent in this class at LB. The good news is that Miami has 3 LBs already committed: Miami (FL) Northwestern 3-star Sam Brooks, and Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star Anthony Solomon and 4-star Avery Huff. Those players are a diverse group, and the LB class Miami needs this cycle.

Unless something crazy happens — like a 5-star player or top 10 recruit at this position wanting in this class — Miami is done recruiting at linebacker.

Defensive Back

Need: 5

Committed: 4

After a slow start at DB, Miami has done a nice job to get the DB commit list in a good place. It’s not great yet, but the foundation is there, and now the job turns to closing the deal with the top-end players at this position group.

Miami got things started when Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna 4-star S Keontra Smith committed in May. They kept things rolling with additional commitments from Altamonte Springs (FL) Lake Brantley 3-star ATH Damarius Good as a CB, Miami Gardens (FL) Carol City 3-star CB Jarvis Brownlee, and Smith’s teammate — Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna 4-star CB Te’Cory Couch, who flipped from Michigan.

Smith is a hard hitting and rangy safety who makes plays all over the field. Good is a speedy athlete who mainly plays offense in HS, but will transition to defense in college. Brownlee had a standout spring, showing good ball and cover skills in helping his 7v7 team win the National Championship. And Couch is arguably the best pure cover corner in South Florida this cycle, although he lacks optimal size for the position.

Even with those 4 players committed at DB, the Canes are looking to add more talent in the defensive backfield.

Like who? Like these guys.

Cornerback

Miami (FL) Southridge 4-star Tyrique Stevenson is a potential 5-star player in this class and an elite athlete. A recent transfer from Homestead (FL) South Dade, Stevenson would be at the top of Miami’s board no matter the school he attended. At 6’0” 190lbs, Stevenson has the height, build, and athleticism to be an impact player in the secondary from day 1. Obviously, a player of Stevenson’s caliber has his fair share of suitors — he claims 28 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.

Miami now finds itself in a dogfight with Georgia — widely thought to be the leaders in this recruitment — for Stevenson. He has visited Athens at least twice, including for their Dawg Night camp in July instead of Paradise Camp at Miami.

But, Miami is not going down without a fight. Stevenson visited Coral Gables the day before Paradise Camp, and has visited Miami in each of the last 3 weeks, for both practices and games. Yes, the sentiment is that Georgia leads, but visits matter and Stevenson has made plenty of them to Miami recently. Oh, and he tweeted out this Miami recruiting edit, which might just be the most perfect graphic I’ve ever seen in my life.

Also, there is debate as to whether Miami wants Stevenson at CB or S. But, for my money, just get him on the roster and let the rest work itself out later.

Miami (FL) Palmetto 3-star Cornelius Nunn holds an offer, and was once a plan B option for this cycle but that seems to be changing. Nunn recently committed to Syracuse, due largely to the fact that the higher profile programs that had offered him weren’t pursuing him heavily...yet. But, with the way the board is falling now, and Nunn having competed at Paradise Camp, and Miami reportedly starting to push for him, Nunn has become a real option to join this class.

West Palm Beach (FL) Palm Beach Central 5-star Akeem Dent is a top CB in the 2019 recruiting class. Once committed to Miami, Dent flipped to Florida State last July. Obviously, the #1 CB in America is a player that Miami — and many schools — want, and they’re trying to get him to flip from FSU. Dent and his mother visited Coral Gables for a summer Junior Day event, so there’s been connection to campus. Dent has also visited Hard Rock Stadium for a game in recent weeks. Even still, the Canes are fighting an uphill battle in this recruitment, with Florida State and Alabama leading the way.

Tampa (FL) Chamberlain 4-star John Dixon is another option at CB for Miami. At 6’0” 170lb, Dixon has good height and length for the position. He fits the physical profile that Miami wants, and that’s a good thing. With 18 offers at current, Dixon has plenty of options. Florida is widely seen as the unquestioned leader in his recruitment, and with Miami having already taken commitments from Brownlee, Couch, and Good at CB, there may not be a spot in this class for Dixon at this time.

North Palm Beach (FL) The Benjamin School 4-star Kaiir Elam — a cousin of former Florida star Matt Elam — is player who I previously took off the board, but could become an option down the line depending on how things fall. With his family ties, it stands to reason that Florida is the leader for Elam, but we’ll see what happens, I guess.

A new name on the list is Pensacola (FL) Pine Forest 3-star Martin Emerson Jr. A Mississippi State commit, Emerson Jr. is a big corner at 6’2” 185lbs. With smaller players committed at this position currently, Emerson Jr. could be a nice addition and bring needed height and length to the CB group in this class.

And before you write him off entirely, Canes starting CB (and one of the best in the country) Michael Jackson had a similar recruiting profile to Emerson Jr. when Miami got him from Birmingham, AL years ago. Not saying Emerson Jr. will be the same as Jackson, but it’s possible. And it’s also possible Miami leaves their pursuit of him at the offer stage. Either way, this is a new name to know, and now you know it.

Previously listed Wexford (PA) North Allegheny 4-star Joey Porter Jr. recently committed to Penn State.

Safety

Just reminding you that Miami (FL) Southridge 4-star Tyrique Stevenson could be in this class at Safety instead of Cornerback. If you’re viewing him as an S, he’s Miami’s top target at the position.

Wellington (FL) 4-star ATH Mark-Anthony Richards is a name all Canes fans should know. The younger brother of star WR Ahmmon Richards, Mark-Anthony is a multi-talented athlete would could find a home on offense at RB or WR or on defense in the secondary (or even Linebacker or the hybrid STRIKER position). Obviously, with his brother being a star player here, Miami is in good position for the younger Richards. Teams such as Auburn have tried to appeal to Richards’ desire to play offense by recruiting him on that side of the ball. Miami recently outlined a plan to have Richards play both ways in a similar fashion to how Michigan used Jabrill Peppers a couple years ago.

I get that other teams are trying to use a variety of tactics, including recruiting him on offense, to get Richards on their team, but as of now, it would be a shock if he ended up anywhere other than Miami.

A player Miami is circling back on is Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star Jordan Battle. Battle is committed to Ohio State, but in the wake of the issues at that school, Miami (and many others) are checking in on the 4-star talent. Battle recently said that he plans on taking visits to schools — including Miami — this year, but he’s “still committed” to OSU. Also of note: any visit Battle would take to Miami would need to be an unofficial visit, as he took his official visit to Miami this Spring prior to his commitment to Ohio State. That isn’t a problem for the local player, however, as he’s been in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium for at least 2 games already this year.

St. Augustine (FL) Pedro Melendez 3-star Kenny Logan is another option at S. He’s 6’1” 183lbs, so he fits the mold of what Miami looks for physically at this position. There was a rumor that Logan tried to commit earlier this spring, but Miami wasn’t ready to accept that commitment.

Translation in my eyes? “We like you, but don’t love you, and maybe down the line you’ll be a take, but there are other players we have above you on the board right now.” With Logan hinting at a forthcoming commitment to his chosen school, he may have gotten the same picture.

Special Teams

Need: 0

Committed: 0

After taking a punter (Zach Feagles) and a kicker (Bubba Baxa) in the last 2 years, Miami is not in the market for a scholarship specialist in this class.

And that, my friends, is that.

There’s always things to discuss with recruiting, so hop in the comments and let’s chat.

Go Canes