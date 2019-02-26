Canes Hoops falls to Wake Forest 76-75

Canes Hoops failed to win consecutive games in 2019 once again, as Miami squandered a 10-point lead with less than 2 minutes left to fall in Winston-Salem, 76-75. After building a 7-point lead in the first half, the Canes looked like they would run away with the game after widening their advantage to 13 points early in the second half behind the hot shooting of Chris Lykes, who would finish with a team high 26 points. After Dejan Vasiljevic knocked down a three-pointer with 10:39 left in the game, the Canes shots went ice cold, going 0 for 10 over the remainder of the contest. Still, Miami was able to get to the line often in this game, knocking down 24 free-throws to continue to push the offense along when shots weren’t falling.

Unfortunately, shooting lots of free throws also means the clock isn’t moving as much as a team with a lead would like it to, and that proved to be the Canes downfall. Chaundee Brown and Brandon Childress sparked the offense down the stretch, scoring 21 points each. 10 of Childress’ points came in the final 2 minutes, allowing the Demon Deacons to storm back for their 4th conference win of the season.

Along with Chris Lykes’ 26 points, he was joined in double-figures by Dejan Vasiljevic (12 points), Zach Johnson (14 points), and Anthony Lawrence II, who completed his second-consecutive double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Miami’s next matchup comes Saturday when the Canes travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take a shot at a reeling Duke squad that has lost 2 of their last 3. Tip off is scheduled for 4:00pm ET.