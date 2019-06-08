Top 5 Pro Canes: Wide Receivers

So last year, we did a countdown of the top five Hurricanes at each position, though we only ranked them based off their accomplishments while at Miami. This summer, we’re again doing a countdown of top five Hurricanes at each position, though this time we’re judging them off their accomplishments in the NFL.

Today, we’re going out wide and looking at the receivers.

Honorable Mention:

Phillip Dorsett:

Dorsett is a player, especially if he’s able to stay on the Patriots for a few more years, he might just end up on the top-5 in the future. His first four years from 2015 to 2018 he was relatively quiet, but during this last playoff run for New England, Dorsett came up big, catching a touchdown in both the Divisional round and AFC Championship. In March of 2019, Dorsett signed a one-year extension with the Pats.

Travis Benjamin:

Benjamin is another receiver who could potentially find himself in the top-5 someday. Travis spent the first three seasons of his career with the Browns, until he signed with the Chargers in 2016. He’s been up and down in his production, though Benjamin is hoping that 2019 can be a breakout year.

Allen Hurns:

Another receiver who has a very bright future ahead of him, Hurns spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars, before signing a two-year deal in Dallas in March of 2018. Though he caught 10 touchdowns in 2015, Jacksonville released Hurns following the 2017 season. He came up big in certain spots in 2018 for the Cowboys, before suffering a gruesome injury in the playoffs. Still, Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense are hoping he can bounce back and become a big part of the squad.

5. Brian Blades

One of the most prolific receivers in Seahawks history, Blades spent 11 seasons in Seattle from 1988 to 1998. Blades was drafted in 88, and spent one year being able to learn from Hall-of-Famer Steve Largent. Brian’s best season was in 1989, where he made the Pro Bowl and was voted All-Pro. Over his career, Blades totaled 581 catches, 7,620 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The 2nd most prolific wide receiver in Seahawks history Brian Blades raises the 12th MAN flag before kickoff. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2011

4. Santana Moss

Moss is someone who I always forget how great his career was as a Hurricane and in the NFL, which is a shame because he was fantastic in both stages. As a Cowboys fan, I always remember Moss burning Dallas with Mark Brunell at quarterback, especially in 2005.

During his 14-year career with the Redskins and Jets, Santana was a player who could roast you at receiver but also as a return man. Moss finished with 732 receptions, 10,283 yards and 66 touchdowns. Moss was also second-team All-Pro in 2005.

3. Andre Johnson

This is where the controversy really begins. Johnson was absolutely brilliant with the Texans, while also spending time with the Colts and Titans, though the majority of his career was with Houston. Drafted third overall in 2003, Johnson is far and away the greatest receiver in the history of the franchise, owning nearly every record for the Texans. Plus, if he was given any kind of talent at quarterback, he might’ve just been number one on this list.

Still, even with guys like David Carr and Matt Schaub throwing him the ball, Johnson still managed to record 1,062 catches, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He’s 11th all-time in NFL history for receptions and 10th for receiving yards.

2. Reggie Wayne

It was really hard not to put 87 at number-one. If we’re looking at just stats, Wayne is at the top of the list. It also didn’t hurt Wayne’s case seeing that he had one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history, Peyton Manning under center for 10 seasons either.

Over his 14-year career with Indianapolis, Wayne totaled 1,070 yards, 14,345 yards for 82 touchdowns, ranking second in Colts history behind Marvin Harrison in all three categories. Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and he ranks seventh all-time in NFL receptions and tenth in receiving yards. In 2006, Wayne helped the Colts defeat the Bears in Super Bowl 41, where Reggie hauled in a 53-yard touchdown in the 29-17 victory. He also was instrumental in Indy reaching the Super Bowl again in 2009, though they came up short against the Saints.

Michael Irvin

Being both a Hurricanes and Cowboys fan may have pushed me a little more to put Irvin at number-one. I mean, Johnson and Wayne both had more career yards and touchdowns, but how could I put them above a three-time Super Bowl champion? Plus, Irvin played in a Dallas offense that ran primarily, and he still accumulated 750 receptions, 11,904 yards for 65 touchdowns. If the Cowboys allowed Troy Aikman to throw more, Irvins numbers would've been some of the best in NFL history.

The Playmaker was the heart and soul of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, as he helped the Cowboys capture three Lombardi Trophy’s in four years. Irvin was at his best when the game was on the line, and when the stakes were highest, and he ranks third in NFL history with 1,315 playoff receiving yards.