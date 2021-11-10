Florida College Football Power Rankings: Week Ten

After the last month and a half in sunshine state football, you’d think Miami coach Manny Diaz and Florida coach Dan Mullen agreed to trade places. Both programs started the season ranked in the teens. Over the first portion of the season, the Gators were in the hunt for the SEC East crown and as New Year’s Six Bowl (3-1 start and only a two-point conversion away from matching Alabama), while the Canes struggled to find any semblance of consistency en route to a 2-4 start.

Since then, Miami has gone on a three-game winning streak with Tyler Van Dyke at the helm, while the Gators have only won one of their last four and can’t seem to figure out who their quarterback is. For those keeping track at home, the U is now 5-4 as they head into Tallahassee for rivalry week against the 3-6 Seminoles, while Florida is 4-5. The UCF Knights, with true freshman quarterback, Mikey Keene at the helm, have the best record in the state at 6-3, but have played inferior opponents too close, while FAU and N’Kosi Perry appear like they’ll get a Bowl bid sitting at 5-4. USF has played tight games against quality opponents but is only 2-7 while FIU, well, they could likely play well against FCS opponent, Florida A&M.

A win tomorrow over Tulane would make UCF Football bowl eligible for a 6th consecutive season.



Big 4 Current Bowl Streaks



Miami Hurricanes: 8

UCF Knights: 5

Florida Gators: 3

FSU Seminoles: 0 pic.twitter.com/ILjSUBhtxw — UCF Sports Info (@UCFSportsInfo) November 5, 2021

Below is the current state of the state of Florida football Week Ten rankings:

Ranking: 38th (The Athletic Power Rankings); 42nd (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 33-30 Win over Georgia Tech

Week 11 Matchup: @ Florida State (3-6)(-2.5)

As Miami attempts to run the table, and potentially compete for the ACC Coastal crown, it finally appears the cardiac Canes are finding ways to win close games. That is, in the last three weeks, Tyler Van Dyke and company have won their ACC matchups by a combined eight points. In the preceding two ACC games, which could break their conference chances, they lost by a combined five points - one as the victim of the left upright. With three games left, the Canes hope to continue their winning ways as they head to Tallahassee for a rivalry game. Even though the Seminoles are a measly 3-6, they have played a number of games close and anything can happen in the rivalry matchup where the Canes are only 2.5-point favorites.

Week 10 Performance



QB Tyler Van Dyke - Miami



• 389 Passing yards 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/8prCydut89 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 8, 2021

Ranking: 53rd (The Athletic Power Rankings); 64th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 40-17 Loss to South Carolina

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Samford (3-5)

Head Coach, Dan Mullen, appeared to have a safe job in Gainesville. This safety net relied on the premature condition precedent that the Gators would win out on a slate that consists of mediocre teams at best: South Carolina, Samford, FSU, and Missouri. The Gators not only lost to the Gamecocks this past weekend, where they were 18.5 favorites, but gone blown out 40-17. Defensive Coordinator, Todd Grantham, and offensive line coach, John Hevesy, have been fired, which should, at the very least, heat up Mullen’s seat.

Ever since the infamous Marco Wilson shoe throw game, the Gators are 4-8. They were 12-1 in the preceding 13 games. Despite being a favorite in the SEC East just a month ago, it appears the roles have reversed with the Canes. That is, the Gators do not play with discipline nor play hard. One SEC offensive coordinator quite literally echoed that sentiment after facing the Gators this season: “They play with zero discipline. They don’t play hard.”

Promising redshirt freshman quarterback, Anthony Richardson, missing Saturday’s game because he was dancing in the hotel Friday night indicates there is some truth to the lack of discipline both on and off the field.

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators have now lost 8 of their last 10 Power-5 football games. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 7, 2021

Ranking: 51st (The Athletic Power Rankings); 56th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 14-10 Win over Tulane

Week 11 Matchup: @ SMU (7-2)(+7.5)

The good news: True Freshman quarterback, Mikey Keene, followed up his five touchdown performance a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. They are also the first bowl-eligible team in the state.

The bad news: Keene and UCF trailed for the bulk of the fourth quarter, and needed a comeback, to defeat lowly 1-8 Tulane - where they were heavy two-touchdown betting favorites.

Admittedly, the Knights have been bit by the injury bug bad this season but will have a true measuring stick test against SMU, where they are 7.5-point underdog.

They all count the same ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DDY1mnKA1T — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 6, 2021

Ranking: 70th (The Athletic Power Rankings); 85th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 28-14 Loss to NC State #19

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Miami (5-4)(+2.5)

Heading into #BeatFSU week, the Noles coach, Mike Norvell, has indicated quarterback, Jordan Travis, will be available vs. Miami but “we’ll see as we progress throughout the week.” Travis has emerged this season with his dual threat capabilities but had to sit out last week as McKenzie Milton stepped in during a losing effort to NC State. The quarterback situation will be interesting to monitor, but Miami will need to find an answer for defensive end, Jermaine Johnson, who has been a bright spot on the defense this season.

Depth Chart: FSU’s Jordan Travis listed as QB1 vs. Miami.pic.twitter.com/jKuIbYOQR5 — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) November 8, 2021

Ranking: 76th (The Athletic Power Rankings); 76th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 28-13 Loss to Marshall

Week 11 Matchup: @ Old Dominion (3-6)(-6.5)

One of the favorite areas to follow at FAU for Canes’ fans has obviously been the resurgence of quarterback, N’Kosi Perry. And while it is unclear what Perry’s intentions are after this season - stay at FAU or transfer to a Power 5 program - he is happy with the Owls and loves being a part of “B.O.B.” and is emerging as a true leader. Perry said, “Band of Brothers (B.O.B.), that’s why I came here, I wanted to be a part of that. I love this team, I love every single player, and I believe in every last one of them.” Despite a loss to Marshall this past week, Perry threw for 198 yards and touchdown. He also rushed 17 times for 37 yards.

Ranking: 117th (The Athletic Power Rankings); 111th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 54-42 Loss to Houston

Week 11 Matchup: vs. Cincinnati #6 (9-0)(+23.0)

South Florida lost this weekend, as expected, to 8-1 Houston. However, they maintained pace in a 54-42 shootout where they were within one-score in the last five minutes, and had leads sporadically throughout the game. Freshman quarterback, Timmy McClain, returned from injury and threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. McClain also tacked on 46 yards on the ground, and a rushing score.

The Bulls will likely get blown out by the nation’s sixth-best, Cincinnati Bearcats, so if they can keep some offensive momentum and stay within the 23-point spread, it would be considered impressive.

Timmy McClain 33 yard TD to Mitchell Brinkman!! pic.twitter.com/Ts0BSQoV3F — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 7, 2021

7: Florida International Panthers (1-8) (Previous: 7th)

Ranking: 127th (The Athletic Power Rankings); 128th (CBS Sports Power Rankings)

Week 10 Result: 47-24 Loss to Old Dominion

Week 11 Matchup: @ Middle Tennessee (4-5)(+10.0)

The one bright spot for FIU in a 47-24 loss to Old Dominion this weekend was redshirt junior wide receiver, Bryce Singelton’s career day. Singleton had six receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton has had a few electric games this year (173 yards against Central Michigan, 149 yards against LIU), and could be a diamond in the rough for the 2022 NFL Draft. Similarly, running back, D’Vonte Price, also has some promise to be a late-round pick/priority free agent.

As for the Panthers, since beating Miami 30-24 in 2019 at Marlins Park, the Panthers are 1-15 overall and 0-13 against Major/Mid-Major opponents.