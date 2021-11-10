Miami Hurricanes recruit recap: Week 11

Miami Hurricanes 2022 wide receiver verbal commitment Landon Ibieta made a big play on special teams in his final high school game last Friday night.

Ibieta fielded a punt and returned it 79 yards for the only touchdown Mandeville (La.) would score in its 12-7 loss to Covington (La.).

Ibieta also caught three passes for 61 yards for the Skippers, who fell to 3-6 with the loss and will not make the Louisiana state playoffs.

2022 wide receiver verbal commitment Isaiah Horton had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in Murfreesboro (Tn.) Oakland’s 49-0 victory over Warren County (Tn.) to open the TSSAA Division I Class 6A playoffs. He also made four tackles on defense.

Horton released his senior highlights last week.

2022 cornerback verbal commitment Chris Graves and his Fort Myers Bishop Verot teammates finished the regular season 5-4. The Vikings will face rival Sarasota Cardinal Mooney in the first round of the region playoffs on Friday night.

Graves played both ways for the Vikings during the regular season and finished with 576 total yards of offense and eight touchdowns while making 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

1 catch allowed in 8 games — Chris “CG1” Graves Jr (@D1Chris239) November 4, 2021

2022 safety verbal commitment Markeith Williams concluded his high school career with a 26-6 loss to Orlando Timber Creek last Friday. Williams made 60 tackles on the season for Orlando Evans and broke up nine passes.

2022 linebacker verbal commitment Justin Medlock made one tackle for Manvel (Tx.) in its 62-0 win over Milby (Tx.) that concluded the regular season. Medlock will open the UIL Texas 5A Division I state playoffs on Friday night with a home game against Beaumont United (Tx.).