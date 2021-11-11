Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles: How to Watch, gametime, live stream, and TV schedule

Welcome back to another Miami Hurricanes game week!

This Saturday afternoon, the Canes renew one of their most heated and hated rivalries as they travel north to Tallahassee to face off against the Florida State Seminoles.

Here’s all your information for Saturday’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: ESPN3

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

Odds (provided by DraftKings): Opened: Miami -2.5, O/U 61;

as of 8:30am Thursday: Miami -3, O/U 61

I could talk about the 3 consecutive wins Miami has had this season. I could talk about how the Canes are turning into a version of the team most of us thought we’d see heading into the season. But, no. This is FSU week. So I’ll just mention that Miami has won the last 4 games against their rivals from the North...and have done it with 4 different QBs: Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams, and D’Eriq King.

The drive for 5 with Tyler Van Dime is here.

Go Canes