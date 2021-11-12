SOTU Staff Predictions: Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles

We meet again, Canes fam! After 2 installments of our round table discussion about Miami-FSU, we now come to the piece you’ve been waiting for: our predictions. Before we get there, let’s go back.

And now, here are our predictions:

Prediction time. How do you see the game playing out?

Cam Underwood: I think this game is going to be close for a half, with adrenaline and testosterone buoying the Noles. But, in the end, I think that Miami’s offense and red-hot QB Tyler Van Dyke, and a couple timely defensive plays, are too much for FSU to overcome.

Final Score: Miami 34 FSU 20

Jake Marcus: 31-13 Miami. Not quite the 52-10 dismantling from last year but Tyler Van Dyke is just getting started and appears to welcome the pressure. He’ll thrive at the Doak.

Craig T. Smith: 33-22 Miami. I saw a tweet that said Tyler Van Dyke bombs away, and the FSU pass defense is Baghdad. I have a feeling that will be prophetic. Rambo has another massive day, and Miami’s run defense tightens up in the second half after a slow start.

John Michaels: 41-31 Miami. I have a hard time believing either defense will have much success stopping the other team. Tyler Van Dyke, Charleston Rambo and Jaylan Knighton have taken Miami’s offense to a different level and Florida State can not keep. 5 in a row over little brothers.

Carl Bleich: 38-27 Miami. The Hurricanes roll on offense behind another amazing effort from Van Dyke but struggle on defense until some late second half stops make this a double digit win.

