Week 11 College Football Picks

BOOM. A 6-1 week was just what I needed after a string of losing weeks. The only loss? Yeah, thanks Canes. At least it was a straight up win, but that was a game that should not have been single digits. UNC-Wake went WAY over 76.5, Pitt and Penn State pulled away late, and Tennessee found a way to hang on. The season mark now sits at 40-29-1.

On with this week’s picks...

As usual, all lines are courtesy of DraftKings...

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Miami (-2.5) at FSU. What am I missing here? What does Vegas know? Yeah, it’s a rivalry game, but FSU matches up terribly with Miami, whose passing game should go absolutely off against the FSU secondary.

Michigan (-1) at Penn State. I like Michigan’s defense a little bit better on Saturday than Penn State’s. The Michigan running game will also be a tad better. Michigan in a close one.

Purdue (+21) at Ohio State. Man, I’m not sure how this line is this high. Ohio State struggled last week, while Purdue just finds a way to beat top-tier teams. Buckeyes win, Boilermakers cover.

Duke at Virginia Tech (-11.5). Duke’s offense has been ok, but their defense has been absolutely abysmal. The V Tech defense is capable as usual, meaning the Duke offense will be held in check while the Hokies score enough to win by 3+ scores.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss; OVER 57.5. These teams will put up some points on Saturday night. I love Matt Corral against the Aggie defense, and I also love Isaiah Spiller against the Rebels’ bunch. Give me the over here.

Colorado (+17) at UCLA. I’m not a believer in the Bruins. At all. Even coming off a bye. Colorado has shown some flickering signs of life the past few weeks, highlighted by an overtime upset win over Oregon State last week. 17 points is a ton, and I’ll take it here.

Oklahoma at Baylor; OVER 62. I think OU could potentially fall here, but they have found a way to win some close games this year and Caleb Williams has them playing with an extra pep in their step. As such, I’ll call for the Sooner offense to have a solid day and for Baylor to keep pace, with this game going north of the number.