Miami vs. Florida State: By the Numbers

Miami and Florida State are set to renew their intrastate rivalry today at 3:30 pm at Doak Campbell Stadium. The following are some numbers and stats between the two teams:

65: number of matchups between the schools (Miami leads 35-30)

15: Tyler Van Dyke passing touchdowns

4: Van Dyke interceptions

11: Jordan Travis passing touchdowns

5: Jordan Travis interceptions (and McKenzie Milton interceptions)

3: McKenzie Milton passing touchdowns

269: receiving yards by Andrew Parchment (leads FSU)

859: receiving yards by Charleston Rambo (leads Miami)

757: rushing yards by Jashuan Corbin (leads FSU)

461: rushing yards by Jaylan Knighton (leads Miami)

6.9: yards per carry by RBs Corbin and Treshaun Ward (leads FSU)

17.2: yards per catch by Elijah Arroyo (leads Miami)

7: total touchdowns by Knighton and Corbin (lead respective teams)

235.1: passing yards per game allowed by FSU (72nd in FBS)

310.1: passing yards per game for Miami (15th)

454: Miami total offense per game (24th)

43.27: Miami net punting (7th)

111: FSU’s national ranking on punt returns (4.46 ypr)

82: FSU’s national ranking for 3rd down conversion percentage on offense (37.4%)

126: FSU’s national ranking for 4th down conversion percentage on offense (29.4%)

3: FSU’s national ranking for 4th down conversion defense (23.1%)

6: FSU’s national ranking for red zone defense (66.7%)

91: Miami’s national ranking for third down conversion defense (41.1%)

33: Miami’s national ranking for fourth down conversion defense (42.9%)

56: Miami’s national ranking for 3rd down conversion percentage on offense (41.1%)

63: Miami’s national ranking for 4th down conversion percentage on offense (53.8%)

-0.33: FSU’s turnover margin (97th)

-0.67: Miami’s turnover margin (116th)

53.44: FSU’s penalty yards per game (67th)

64.78: Miami’s penalty yards per game (104th)

89: Corbin’s longest run of the season

75: FSU’s longest catch of the season (by RB Lawrance Toafili)

4: number of extra points missed by FSU this season (!!!!!!!!!!!)

53: FSUs longest field goal of the season

248: season high passing yards in a game for FSU (vs. Louisville)

519: season high passing yards in a game for Miami (vs. Pitt)

365: season high rushing yards in a game for FSU (vs. UMass)

228: season high rushing yards in a game for Miami (at UNC)

6: season high number of turnovers surrendered in a game for FSU (at Wake Forest)

2: season high number of turnovers surrendered in a game for Miami (at Pitt)

15: number of yards that Jacksonville State outgained Florida State by

3: number of points that Jacksonville State outscored Florida State by

4: number of wins by Jacksonville State this season

5: number of losses by Jacksonville State this season

11: total number of Super Bowls hosted in Miami’s home venues.

0: total number of Super Bowls hosted in Tallahassee.

Go Canes!!!