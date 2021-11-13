Miami vs. Florida State: By the Numbers

Miami and Florida State are set to renew their intrastate rivalry today at 3:30 pm at Doak Campbell Stadium. The following are some numbers and stats between the two teams:
65: number of matchups between the schools (Miami leads 35-30)
15: Tyler Van Dyke passing touchdowns
4: Van Dyke interceptions
11: Jordan Travis passing touchdowns
5: Jordan Travis interceptions (and McKenzie Milton interceptions)
3: McKenzie Milton passing touchdowns
269: receiving yards by Andrew Parchment (leads FSU)
859: receiving yards by Charleston Rambo (leads Miami)
757: rushing yards by Jashuan Corbin (leads FSU)
461: rushing yards by Jaylan Knighton (leads Miami)
6.9: yards per carry by RBs Corbin and Treshaun Ward (leads FSU)
17.2: yards per catch by Elijah Arroyo (leads Miami)
7: total touchdowns by Knighton and Corbin (lead respective teams)
235.1: passing yards per game allowed by FSU (72nd in FBS)
310.1: passing yards per game for Miami (15th)
454: Miami total offense per game (24th)
43.27: Miami net punting (7th)
111: FSU’s national ranking on punt returns (4.46 ypr)
82: FSU’s national ranking for 3rd down conversion percentage on offense (37.4%)
126: FSU’s national ranking for 4th down conversion percentage on offense (29.4%)
3: FSU’s national ranking for 4th down conversion defense (23.1%)
6: FSU’s national ranking for red zone defense (66.7%)
91: Miami’s national ranking for third down conversion defense (41.1%)
33: Miami’s national ranking for fourth down conversion defense (42.9%)
56: Miami’s national ranking for 3rd down conversion percentage on offense (41.1%)
63: Miami’s national ranking for 4th down conversion percentage on offense (53.8%)
-0.33: FSU’s turnover margin (97th)
-0.67: Miami’s turnover margin (116th)
53.44: FSU’s penalty yards per game (67th)
64.78: Miami’s penalty yards per game (104th)
89: Corbin’s longest run of the season
75: FSU’s longest catch of the season (by RB Lawrance Toafili)
4: number of extra points missed by FSU this season (!!!!!!!!!!!)
53: FSUs longest field goal of the season
248: season high passing yards in a game for FSU (vs. Louisville)
519: season high passing yards in a game for Miami (vs. Pitt)
365: season high rushing yards in a game for FSU (vs. UMass)
228: season high rushing yards in a game for Miami (at UNC)
6: season high number of turnovers surrendered in a game for FSU (at Wake Forest)
2: season high number of turnovers surrendered in a game for Miami (at Pitt)
15: number of yards that Jacksonville State outgained Florida State by
3: number of points that Jacksonville State outscored Florida State by
4: number of wins by Jacksonville State this season
5: number of losses by Jacksonville State this season
11: total number of Super Bowls hosted in Miami’s home venues.
0: total number of Super Bowls hosted in Tallahassee.
Go Canes!!!
