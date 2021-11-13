GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following another win, a 33-30 score line that should have been much, MUCH more decisive against the moribund Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami heads on the road looking to extend their 3 game in-season winning streak, and 4-game series winning streak against the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Canes going white over orange with black socks/cleats today. Classic combo.

And here’s a hype video, in case you weren’t ready for this rivalry game already.

We don't like them. They don't like us.



Miami-FSU can define legacies. Now let's go write our own history. pic.twitter.com/iZIFBCtMYX — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 13, 2021

There’s nothing left to say.

Canes vs Noles. Time to run this streak to 5!

GO CANES