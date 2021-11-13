GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!
Following another win, a 33-30 score line that should have been much, MUCH more decisive against the moribund Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami heads on the road looking to extend their 3 game in-season winning streak, and 4-game series winning streak against the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.
Justin Dottavio’s film preview
Carl Bleich’s 3 things to watch
Kevin Fielder interviewed former Miami QB Malik Rosier. You don’t want to miss it!
John Reynolds hits you with this week’s ACC Rooting Guide
Craig T. Smith looks to add to his strong run this year with your picks of the week
Craig T. Smith looks at Miami-FSU by the numbers
And there was SO MUCH MORE this week. Here’s our Miami-FSU storystream is for you!
Canes going white over orange with black socks/cleats today. Classic combo.
Threads in Tally. pic.twitter.com/mWJi8qh4gj— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 8, 2021
And here’s a hype video, in case you weren’t ready for this rivalry game already.
We don't like them. They don't like us.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 13, 2021
Miami-FSU can define legacies. Now let's go write our own history. pic.twitter.com/iZIFBCtMYX
There’s nothing left to say.
Canes vs Noles. Time to run this streak to 5!
