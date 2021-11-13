The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles edition

I’m gonna let y’all know up top: I’m pissed.

Miami lost to Florida State 31-28 on Saturday afternoon. There was no reason for this to even be a game, but again, Miami did everything they could to let an inferior team hang around, and this time it was enough to get them beat.

I could go on and on up top, but y’all know why we’re here. Let’s get into it.

The Good

Usually, I’d run down a bunch of statistics here. I’m not doing that today.

Good on QB Tyler Van Dyke for bouncing back from a rough start. After throwing 2 interceptions in his first 8 passes, then losing a fumble on the next possession after that, Miami’s QB rebounded to throw for 316 yards and 4 TDs (to go along with the turnovers I already mentioned). It was enough to bring Miami back from a big hole to get the lead, but not enough to get Miami a win in the end.

TD catches by WR Key’Shawn Smith, WR Mike Harley (on a double tipped pass), TE Will Mallory, and RB Jaylan Knighton were cool. Thanks for scoring, guys!

LB Corey Flagg led Miami with 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a sack

S Avantae Williams had 7 tackles.

DT Nesta Silvera had a fumble recovery.

DT Leonard Taylor was in the backfield often.

P Louis Hedley had 5 punts for an average of 46.8 yards/punt. Would have been nice to get that last one downed inside the 5 tho....

That’s it.

The Bad

Losing. It SUCKS. And I hate it.

You know what? Everything else goes in the Ugly. It’s my piece and I’m writing what I want. Fight me.

The Ugly

Losing.

Losing an ACC game.

Losing TO FLORIDA STATE.

No seriously. This team was 3-6 on the year, and had no business being in a competitive game with Miami. Yet, like we always do, Miami let them hang around, and this time it got them beat.

The 4-game winning streak against FSU is over.

The 3-game in-season winning streak is over.

Any chance to win the Coastal is over.

Any chance for anything above a bottom tier bowl game is over.

Recruiting efforts will understandably take a hit after this loss, as FSU had 10 official visitors, and many others in attendance or watching that both they and we are chasing.

No. Seriously. You lost to the dregs of the earth known as the current edition of Florida State Football. I’m DISGUSTED.

Letting FSU sprint out to a 17-0 lead while we offered little to no opposition.

Turning the ball over 3 times. Same as last week. And this week it helped you get beat.

Speaking of getting beaten, that was Manny Diaz’s defense at every major moment of the game. Last drive with FSU down 5? Give up a 60 yard play on the first play. 4th and 14 for the ballgame? Well, you can look at that one for yourselves.

I’m guessing Keontra Smith was a QB spy on that play. Fair, you have to respect Travis’ ability to run.

But way too big of a gap in the middle of the zone when you have seven in coverage. Guys just sitting in their zones, not shifting with routes. pic.twitter.com/AtyGrXi8Om — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 14, 2021

All. The. Penalties. 14 for 105 yards. And that’s not including at least 5 declined penalties. So 19 penalty snaps on the day. That’s DOUBLE the previous season-high, and comes just a week after the “cleanest” penalty game (non-FCS buy-game edition) Miami had played all year. UNACCEPTABLE.

Missed tackles.

Injuries. Several players missed time, and James Williams strained/pulled a groin in 1H and wasn’t able to return to the game.

Drops.

And, overall, just not playing like this game mattered until FSU was already up 17-0. Sure, FSU is bad. That much is incontrovertible. But did you think they would just lay down and die? Did you think they weren’t going to even try? Because the level (lack of) preparation and performance early in the game makes it seem that way. And that’s so stupid, I can’t even begin to describe it to you.

That’s it man. It all sucked.

Team Grades

Offense: D-

No run game. 3 turnovers. Lost time of possession by 13 minutes. Just looked like deer in the headlights today. No clear plan. No enthusiasm or effort early. And not enough plays made to win.

Defense: F

Up 5, give up a 60 yard bomb on the first play. 4th and 14, leave a man WIDE ASS OPEN. With a QB WHO CANNOT THROW, you let him run around a bunch, and dink and dunk quick screens. But then, to make things easy for him, when he HAD TO throw down the field, you just blow coverages and leave receivers butt nekkid wide open. Cool bro. Sounds great.

Special Teams: C+

No FGs but great kickoffs, all for touchbacks. Great punting. Punt COVERAGE could have been better on the last punt, which should have been downed inside the 5, not allowed to go into the endzone for a crucial touchback. The best part of the punt returns were the fact that they weren’t fumbled. And coverage was actually okay today.

Coaching: IMMEDIATELY FIREABLE

I’ve said it before, but I’m going to say it again: Manny Diaz has to go, and he has to go NOW.

I could wax poetic about why, but I’ll just link you to G/B/U from the Michigan State game for that narrative prose.

Here, I’ll keep it short and sweet: his team was unprepared, he was woefully outmatched by one of the worst coaches in America, and lost to a 3-6 Florida State team that had already lost to an FCS team this year.

You let MIKE FUCKIN’ NORVELL get a signature win at your expense.

Unacceptable.

I have nothing else to say on the topic.

Fire him TONIGHT.

I’m done. Put your thoughts in the comments section.

Go Canes