ProCanes Week Nine Highlights and NFL Week Ten Preview

Week Nine ProCane of the Week: LB/Quincy Roche - (four tackles (career high), two QBHits, 1.0 sack (first career sack), one forced fumble) Similar to another rookie who had a breakout game last week, Roche has had quite the journey to get to where he is now. The transfer from Temple was not drafted until 216th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And despite having needs at the position, Roche was surprisingly cut before the season. The New York Giants did their research and picked up the tenacious and work hard pass rusher.

This week’s All In podcast features The Closer: Giants rookie Quincy Roche.

New episode drops tomorrow.

Cover a lot. Get to know the improbable Giant who should be a Steeler right now.

We talk about that, his development, his personal battle with Tourette syndrome and much more! pic.twitter.com/9U3ZxFlRsE — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 10, 2021

Roche has immediately been a contributor, especially in pressure situations. In Monday Night Football two weeks ago, Roche had a career high three tackles, but a key third-down play in the fourth quarter where Roche converged on Mahomes, which led to a sack and subsequent field goal. This flashiness was obvious at the U, but the flair off the edge was even more impressive this past week against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders were driving down 23-16 against the Giants, Roche picked up his first career sack, which was also a fourth down strip sack with less than a minute left. Giants defensive end, Leonard Williams, recovered the fumble and sealed the game for the blue.

Quincy Roche earned his way from waivers to budding Giants starter https://t.co/mUvrYZpFoS pic.twitter.com/17FDO3lcYC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 5, 2021

ProCanes Week Nine Highlights:

Roche is proving to be a mainstay at the NFL level, along with Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, and Bills, Gregory Rousseau. Between the three of them, Miami is the only program with three rookies to record a sack this season.

Roche’s new teammate and ProCane, Trent Harris, also had a strong performance as he tallied five tackles, which is the most he’s had since 2019. Jaguars safety, Rayshawn Jenkins, also shined on the defensive side with four tackles in a 9-6 upset over Buffalo. Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, continues his tackling brigade as he had another double-digit performance with 10 tackles. He is second in the league with 91 tackles on the season. On the offensive side, Browns tight end, David Njoku, only had one reception but it was a touchdown.

Young guns, vets… it didn’t matter…#ProCanes were makin’ playsssss in Week 9. pic.twitter.com/plQKoSy8nD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 10, 2021

Week 10 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Gregory Rousseau - Rousseau has been fantastic this season, enough to earn a spot on the PFF all-rookie mid-season team. PFF’s Michael Renner wrote: “he’s racked up 13 pressures in two games against Miami, compared to only three pressures in his other five outings. Rousseau has the length and get-off to be a genuine pocket-collapser at the NFL level.” He’s earned an 87.7 PFF Grade. While Rousseau didn’t get the chance to play Trevor Lawrence during his elite 15.5-sack 2019 season, he gets an opportunity to tear apart the Jags offensive line today.

Week Ten Games and Week Nine ProCanes Stats:

Thursday Night Recap:

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 10 @ Miami Dolphins (3-7) 22

ProCanes Updates

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - Week 9: three tackles; Week 10: four tackles, two QBHits

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - Week 9: two tackles, one QBHit, 0.5 sacks; Week 10: three tackles, 0.5 sacks, one QBHit

WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve

S Sheldrick Redwine - Weeks 9 and 10: Inactive

RB Duke Johnson - Practice Squad

Sunday Games:

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - two receptions for five yards

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - Out

DE Gregory Rousseau - one tackle

S Jaquan Johnson - four special teams snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 9

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - Bye Week

CB Corn Elder - Bye Week

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - Bye Week

K Jose Borregales - Bye Week

ProCanes Updates Week 9

New Orleans Saints:

RB Lamar Miller - Practice Squad

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - four tackles

C Brandon Linder - Injured (out 4-5 weeks)

LB Shaquille Quarterman - eight special teams snaps

OG KC McDermott - five special teams snaps

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - two tackles

K Michael Badgley - 6/6 XP, 1/1 FG (39-yard long)

Does another perfect outing for Michael Badgley on Sunday mean he’s the #Colts kicker for this season?https://t.co/SjbDgm5szH — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 11, 2021

Cleveland Browns (5-4) (+2.5) @ New England Patriots (5-4)

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - two tackles

TE David Njoku - one reception for 18 yards, touchdown

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Most yards per route run among TEs (min. 100 receiving snaps):



David Njoku- 2.30



THE CHIEF pic.twitter.com/kHldBdt3Zd — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 11, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - one reception for 20 yards

TE Chris Herndon - nine offensive snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - no snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - Bye Week

RB Travis Homer - Bye Week

CB Michael Jackson - Bye Week

WR Phillip Dorsett - Bye Week

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - one tackle

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Sunday Night Football:

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) (-2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - 10 tackles, one pass deflected

A lot of talk about Raiders LB Cory Littleton.



This rep he shoots the A gap when Denzel Perryman communicates for him to shift to the B.



He is a liability in run support more often than not. Also weak at POA, even if Booker did go his way. pic.twitter.com/r8vemopTXe — CJ Errickson (@CJErrickson_NFL) November 11, 2021

Monday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 9

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - Inactive

Bye Week:

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - Inactive

FS Deon Bush - no snaps

TE Jimmy Graham - one reception for 28 yards

P Pat O’Donnell - five punts, 46.8 yards/punt, 57-yard long, two inside 20

New York Giants (3-6)

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - five tackles

DE Quincy Roche - four tackles (career high), two QBHits, 1.0 sack (first career sack), one forced fumble

The Giants four rushers on the game-winning strip/sack by Quincy Roche: Leonard Williams, Roche, Reggie Ragland and Trent Harris.



DC Patrick Graham must be a borderline genius. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 7, 2021

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - two receptions for nine yards