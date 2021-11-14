 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ProCanes Week Nine Highlights and NFL Week Ten Preview

Quincy Roche Seals the Deal for the Giants as ProCanes Become First Program with Three Rookies to Secure a Sack

By Jake Marcus
@JakeMar81

Week Nine ProCane of the Week: LB/Quincy Roche - (four tackles (career high), two QBHits, 1.0 sack (first career sack), one forced fumble) Similar to another rookie who had a breakout game last week, Roche has had quite the journey to get to where he is now. The transfer from Temple was not drafted until 216th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And despite having needs at the position, Roche was surprisingly cut before the season. The New York Giants did their research and picked up the tenacious and work hard pass rusher.

Roche has immediately been a contributor, especially in pressure situations. In Monday Night Football two weeks ago, Roche had a career high three tackles, but a key third-down play in the fourth quarter where Roche converged on Mahomes, which led to a sack and subsequent field goal. This flashiness was obvious at the U, but the flair off the edge was even more impressive this past week against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders were driving down 23-16 against the Giants, Roche picked up his first career sack, which was also a fourth down strip sack with less than a minute left. Giants defensive end, Leonard Williams, recovered the fumble and sealed the game for the blue.

ProCanes Week Nine Highlights:

Roche is proving to be a mainstay at the NFL level, along with Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, and Bills, Gregory Rousseau. Between the three of them, Miami is the only program with three rookies to record a sack this season.

Roche’s new teammate and ProCane, Trent Harris, also had a strong performance as he tallied five tackles, which is the most he’s had since 2019. Jaguars safety, Rayshawn Jenkins, also shined on the defensive side with four tackles in a 9-6 upset over Buffalo. Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, continues his tackling brigade as he had another double-digit performance with 10 tackles. He is second in the league with 91 tackles on the season. On the offensive side, Browns tight end, David Njoku, only had one reception but it was a touchdown.

Week 10 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Gregory Rousseau - Rousseau has been fantastic this season, enough to earn a spot on the PFF all-rookie mid-season team. PFF’s Michael Renner wrote: “he’s racked up 13 pressures in two games against Miami, compared to only three pressures in his other five outings. Rousseau has the length and get-off to be a genuine pocket-collapser at the NFL level.” He’s earned an 87.7 PFF Grade. While Rousseau didn’t get the chance to play Trevor Lawrence during his elite 15.5-sack 2019 season, he gets an opportunity to tear apart the Jags offensive line today.

Week Ten Games and Week Nine ProCanes Stats:

Thursday Night Recap:

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) 10 @ Miami Dolphins (3-7) 22

ProCanes Updates
Ravens:
DE Calais Campbell - Week 9: three tackles; Week 10: four tackles, two QBHits
RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve
Dolphins:
DE Jaelan Phillips - Week 9: two tackles, one QBHit, 0.5 sacks; Week 10: three tackles, 0.5 sacks, one QBHit
WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve
S Sheldrick Redwine - Weeks 9 and 10: Inactive
RB Duke Johnson - Practice Squad

Sunday Games:

Buffalo Bills (5-3) (-11.0) @ New York Jets (2-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Jets:
WR Braxton Berrios - two receptions for five yards
Bills:
OG Jon Feliciano - Out
DE Gregory Rousseau - one tackle
S Jaquan Johnson - four special teams snaps

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) (-9.0) @ Washington Football Team (2-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
WFT:
OL Ereck Flowers - Bye Week
CB Corn Elder - Bye Week
Bucs:
CB Dee Delaney - Bye Week
K Jose Borregales - Bye Week

New Orleans Saints (5-3) (+2.5) @ Tennessee Titans (7-2)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
New Orleans Saints:
RB Lamar Miller - Practice Squad
Titans:
S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) (+10.0) @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Jaguars:
S Rayshawn Jenkins - four tackles
C Brandon Linder - Injured (out 4-5 weeks)
LB Shaquille Quarterman - eight special teams snaps
OG KC McDermott - five special teams snaps
Colts:
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - two tackles
K Michael Badgley - 6/6 XP, 1/1 FG (39-yard long)

Cleveland Browns (5-4) (+2.5) @ New England Patriots (5-4)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Browns:
DE Joe Jackson - two tackles
TE David Njoku - one reception for 18 yards, touchdown
WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings (3-5) (+3.0) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Vikings:
WR KJ Osborn - one reception for 20 yards
TE Chris Herndon - nine offensive snaps

Carolina Panthers (4-5) (+10.5) @ Arizona Cardinals (8-1)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Cardinals:
OL Danny Isidora - no snaps

Seattle Seahawks (3-5) (+3.0) @ Green Bay Packers (7-2)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Seahawks:
RB DeeJay Dallas - Bye Week
RB Travis Homer - Bye Week
CB Michael Jackson - Bye Week
WR Phillip Dorsett - Bye Week
Packers:
DE Jonathan Garvin - one tackle
DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Sunday Night Football:

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) (-2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
Raiders:
LB Denzel Perryman - 10 tackles, one pass deflected

Monday Night Football:

Los Angeles Rams (7-2) (-3.5) @ San Francisco 49ers (3-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 9
49ers:
WR Travis Benjamin - Inactive

Bye Week:

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Chicago Bears (3-6)

Bears:
CB Artie Burns - Inactive
FS Deon Bush - no snaps
TE Jimmy Graham - one reception for 28 yards
P Pat O’Donnell - five punts, 46.8 yards/punt, 57-yard long, two inside 20

New York Giants (3-6)

Giants:
DE Trent Harris - five tackles
DE Quincy Roche - four tackles (career high), two QBHits, 1.0 sack (first career sack), one forced fumble

Houston Texans (1-8)

Texans:
TE Brevin Jordan - two receptions for nine yards

