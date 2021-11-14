Storm Center, November 14th: Canes lose to FSU.

So yeah. It’s Sunday. Let’s get this over with.
Miami loses to FSU 31-28
Remember that talk of the Coastal Championship being in play? Remember that winning streak this season? Remember that 4-game winning streak against FSU?
I hope you cherish those memories because all of that is O-V-E-R.
Another week, another unacceptable performance. Last week, the 5 turnovers and other errors kept Georgia Tech in the game. This week, the 3 turnovers and 14 accepted penalties (and several other declined penalties) and a bunch of missed tackles and blown coverages weren’t able to be overcome, and led to a season-destroying 31-28 loss to the previously 3-6 Seminoles.
Everybody else from SOTU was out watching the game, so I was all alone for content creation last night. And I’ll be DAMNED if I write a full gamer and 3 stars from that debacle. So here’s an abbreviated and pointed version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly instead. Because that’s all I got for you after watching.......that.
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Florida State Seminoles edition.— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2021
I’m pissed. This has to end. NOW. #Canes https://t.co/ymiO5QcHBd pic.twitter.com/pKBwXa1uzJ
I wish I had something else to say. Really, anything other than this.
But I don’t.
So yeah. Have a great day!
