Storm Center, November 15th: So yeah, that happened.....

By Cameron J. Underwood
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

So yeah. That happened. Let’s recap the weekend...

Miami loses to Florida State

Terrible. Horrible. No good. VERY BAD.

I wrote a pithy version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Because, at this point, why wax poetic and use lots of words when we can cut straight to the point?

Miami-FSU Film Review

As is standard after a Canes game, our guy Justin Dottavio got in the lab to bring you a breakdown of the action. I read this one the moment it dropped. And I’m even more disgusted. Not because Justin does bad work, but because WE FOUND A WAY TO LOSE TO THOSE BUMS!!!

smmfh

Canes open as favorites over Virginia Tech

Just as with every week, our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook (and other sportsbooks as well, but who cares about them, right?) released the opening lines for next CFB weekend on Sunday afternoon. And for the Canes, it’s a familiar story, with Manny Diaz’s team entering this week against Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech as the favorites.

I mean......maybe Vegas knows something we don’t...

Senior night vs Virginia Tech kick time, TV coverage

It’s not official official until it’s announced later today by the ACC conference, but according to the ESPN website, there’s been a decision about the kick time and TV coverage for Canes-Hokies.

In the past few weeks, these early “leaks” from the ESPN website have all been proven true. We’ll see about this one later today.

Hot Seat Heat Check

Issa inferno in the Gables.

When will someone put the fire out?

Blips on the Radar

That’s it.

Make it a marvelous Monday, everybody.

Go Canes

