Storm Center, November 15th: So yeah, that happened.....

So yeah. That happened. Let’s recap the weekend...

Miami loses to Florida State

Terrible. Horrible. No good. VERY BAD.

I wrote a pithy version of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Because, at this point, why wax poetic and use lots of words when we can cut straight to the point?

Miami-FSU Film Review

As is standard after a Canes game, our guy Justin Dottavio got in the lab to bring you a breakdown of the action. I read this one the moment it dropped. And I’m even more disgusted. Not because Justin does bad work, but because WE FOUND A WAY TO LOSE TO THOSE BUMS!!!

Film Review: Florida State 31 - Miami 28. Manny Diaz drops another game to fall to 5-5 on the season, this time to a bad Seminoles squad in Tallahassee. https://t.co/TqC5rBd2Po pic.twitter.com/czz5Ytlx8t — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2021

smmfh

Canes open as favorites over Virginia Tech

Just as with every week, our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook (and other sportsbooks as well, but who cares about them, right?) released the opening lines for next CFB weekend on Sunday afternoon. And for the Canes, it’s a familiar story, with Manny Diaz’s team entering this week against Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech as the favorites.

#Canes open as 7pt favorites over Virginia Tech per @DKSportsbook. Over/Under 55. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2021

I mean......maybe Vegas knows something we don’t...

Senior night vs Virginia Tech kick time, TV coverage

It’s not official official until it’s announced later today by the ACC conference, but according to the ESPN website, there’s been a decision about the kick time and TV coverage for Canes-Hokies.

#Canes hosting Virginia Tech for Senior night next Saturday scheduled for 7:30pm and will be shown on ACC Network per the ESPN website. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2021

In the past few weeks, these early “leaks” from the ESPN website have all been proven true. We’ll see about this one later today.

Hot Seat Heat Check

Issa inferno in the Gables.

Hot Seat Heat Check: Week 11.



Miami lost to FSU. What do you think the temperature is right now? #Canes https://t.co/BVZfQq2tfD pic.twitter.com/UXWEngJzEo — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 14, 2021

When will someone put the fire out?

Blips on the Radar

That’s it.

Make it a marvelous Monday, everybody.

Go Canes