Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies: How to Watch, gametime, live stream, and TV schedule

Welcome back to another Miami Hurricanes game week!

This Saturday afternoon, the Canes look to close out the home schedule with a win on senior night against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Here’s all your information for Saturday’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 ACC) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC)

Kickoff time: 7:30pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: ESPN3

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

Odds (provided by DraftKings): Opened: Miami -7, O/U 55;

as of 12pm Wednesday: Miami -8, O/U 56

All that goodwill that was built over Miami’s 3-game winning streak was undone, and more, by losing to one of the worst Florida State teams ever. The Athletic Director has already been fired, and the coach figures to be on his way out soon, as well.

But it’s senior night and there’s games to play so we’re gonna play the game and let everything else handle itself from there.

Go Canes