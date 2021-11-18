REPORT: Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes Head Coaching Job Were to Open

Ole Miss Head Coach, Lane Kiffin, would reportedly leave Oxford for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes head coaching job were to open, according to a tweet from Andy Slater of Fox Sports and iHeartRadio based on multiple sources close to Kiffin. In another similar report, infamous Canes’ booster, Nevin Shapiro, claims Kiffin is a top candidate to become the next Hurricanes coach.

After a heartwrenching 31-28 loss to Florida State, Miami parted ways with Athletic Director, Blake James, and effectively, head coach Manny Diaz has been put on notice. StateoftheU has been tracking the temperature on Diaz’s seat in recent weeks, which has inflamed to “A Raging Inferno.”

As for Kiffin, Ole Miss is currently 8-2 and ranked 10th in the AP/CFB Poll led by top tier NCAA quarterback, Matt Corral.

Kiffin’s reputation precedes him where he is in his second season with the Rebels, which has been an offensive juggernaut under his short tenure as they ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense, shattering the school record with 555.5 yards per game. The Total Offense is currently ranked third in the nation with 5222 yards and 522.2 yards a game.

He is also no stranger to South Florida as he previously took over the FAU program from 2017-2020 and led the Owls to a 11-3 record in his first season, despite only tallying nine wins the previous three seasons. He also led them to their second conference title in program history.

Prior to FAU, Kiffin had stints as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Alabama, as well as working the gamut as a USC Trojan coach. He also has experience with Tennessee and in the NFL with Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

Obviously, as it stands now, Diaz remains the head coach but his seat is flaming. Rumors have been swirling around quite a few coaches including Kiffin and Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, who played offensive tackle at the U. In addition, the preliminary list of candidates for Miami’s AD position include Washington State AD Pat Chun, UM alums Gino Torretta & Alonzo Highsmith, USF AD Michael Kelly, FAU AD Brian White, and former Louisville AD Tom Jurich, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

As the seats heat up, rumors will continue to swirl for the prestigious Miami jobs. And while nothing is official right now, stay tuned as names surface.