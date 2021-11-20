 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies

It’s senior night at The U. Let’s discuss the action between the Canes and Hokies.

By Cameron J. Underwood
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Virginia at Miami Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a pretty catastrophic loss to the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, a loss that cost Athletic Director Blake James his job, the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium for senior night and an ACC Coastal matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

How to Watch

Justin Dottavio's film preview

Game Preview

Craig T. Smith looks to add to his strong run this year with your picks of the week

Canes going Green over White today.

That’s it, kids.

Thanks to all the seniors for their contributions to the program.

Let’s get bowl eligible and send them off with a win, shall we?

Go Canes

