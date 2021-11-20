GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

Following a pretty catastrophic loss to the rival Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, a loss that cost Athletic Director Blake James his job, the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium for senior night and an ACC Coastal matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

How to Watch

Justin Dottavio’s film preview

Game Preview

Craig T. Smith looks to add to his strong run this year with your picks of the week

Canes going Green over White today.

Threads for the home finale. pic.twitter.com/GSguUqVSv8 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 16, 2021

That’s it, kids.

Thanks to all the seniors for their contributions to the program.

Let’s get bowl eligible and send them off with a win, shall we?

Go Canes