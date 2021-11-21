ProCanes Week Ten Highlights and NFL Week 11 Preview

Week Ten ProCane of the Week: LB/Denzel Perryman - (11 tackles) Through 10 games, Perryman has played like a heat-seeking missile as he leads the NFL in total tackles with 102 on the season. Even more, Perryman has tallied double-digit combined tackles in nine of those contests, the lone outlier being an eight-tackle performance.
This past offseason as a free agent, Perryman was initially picked up by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers realized during the offseason, for whatever reason, they did not need Perryman and traded him to the Raiders. And the Raiders have gotten an absolute steal contract as they are paying Perryman on a two-year, $6million contract ($3 million per year). For reference, Perryman has more tackles than Bobby Wagner and Eric Kendricks, who are earning $18million and $10million per year, respectively.
Perryman has been known as a thumper at linebacker, and was fined $55,000 for a helmet hit on the Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts, two weeks ago. For what it’s worth, no penalty was called on the play and does not appear too egregious so Perryman has appealed the decision.
ProCanes Week Ten Highlights:
Week ten did not bring much more impressive play, but Jacksonville Jaguars captain, Rayshawn Jenkins, had a nice day with seven tackles. He now has 54 on the season. Veteran Ravens defensive end, Calais Campbell, put up four tackles in a losing effort in his Thursday Night game back in Miami, while young Packers defensive end, Jonathan Garvin, tied his career high with three tackles in a 17-0 win over Seattle. Dolphins rookie, Jaelan Phillips, had three tackles and a half-sack against Lamar Jackson and company in that Thursday night game.
The Lions recently picked up a rookie kicker, Riley Patterson. The Bucs have used their practice squad protection spot on another rookie kicker, Jose Borregales, throughout the season, which has precluded other teams from picking up the 2020 Lou Groza Kicker of the Year. If Tampa’s kicker, Ryan Succop, goes down to injury, or Bucs do not protect Borregales, he will almost certainly get a chance to kick on Sundays. The Money Badger, Michael Badgley, has made the most of another opportunity in the NFL as he has connected on all 19 extra points, and seven field goals, after getting picked up by the Colts.
Week 11 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Calais Campbell - In his 14th season in the league, Campbell has been no stranger to feasting on young rookie quarterbacks. That should be no different in Chicago this weekend as he can have his way with Justin Fields and a mediocre Bears’ offensive line. Campbell has the best PFF grade for the Ravens’ defense through nine games at 88.4.
Week 11 Games and Week Ten ProCanes Stats:
Sunday Games:
(DraftKings Odds as of 1:00pm EST Saturday)
Indianapolis Colts (5-5) (+7.0) @ Buffalo Bills (6-3)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Bills:
OG Jon Feliciano - Out
DE Gregory Rousseau - three tackles, one QBHit, one tackle for loss
S Jaquan Johnson - seven special teams snaps
Colts:
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - one tackle, one QBHit
K Michael Badgley - 2/2 XP, 3/3 FG (37-yard long)
Baltimore Ravens (6-3) (-6.0) @ Chicago Bears (3-6)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Ravens:
DE Calais Campbell - four tackles, two QBHits
RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve
Bears:
CB Artie Burns - Bye Week
FS Deon Bush - Bye Week
TE Jimmy Graham - Bye Week
P Pat O’Donnell - Bye Week
Detroit Lions (0-8-1) (+12.0) @ Cleveland Browns (5-5)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Browns:
DE Joe Jackson - two tackles
TE David Njoku - one reception for 11 yards
WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad
Houston Texans (1-8) (+10.0) @ Tennessee Titans (8-2)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Titans:
S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad
Texans:
TE Brevin Jordan - Bye Week
Green Bay Packers (8-2) (+1.0) @ Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Vikings:
WR KJ Osborn - one target
TE Chris Herndon - one reception for 14 yards
Packers:
DE Jonathan Garvin - three tackles (t-career high)
DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad
Miami Dolphins (3-7) (-3.5) @ New York Jets (2-7)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Dolphins:
DE Jaelan Phillips - three tackles, 0.5 sacks, one QBHit
WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve
S Sheldrick Redwine - Inactive
RB Duke Johnson - Elevated from Practice Squad
Jets:
WR Braxton Berrios - three receptions for 19 yards
Washington Football Team (3-6) (+3.5) @ Carolina Panthers (5-5)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
WFT:
OL Ereck Flowers - 73 offensive snaps (100%)
CB Corn Elder - Inactive
San Francisco 49ers (4-5) (-6.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Jaguars:
S Rayshawn Jenkins - seven tackles
C Brandon Linder - Injured
LB Shaquille Quarterman - 11 special teams snaps
OG KC McDermott - three special teams snaps
49ers:
WR Travis Benjamin - three offensive snaps
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) (-1.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-4)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Raiders:
LB Denzel Perryman - 11 tackles
Arizona Cardinals (8-2) (-1.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-6)
ProCanes Updates Week 10
Seahawks:
RB DeeJay Dallas - three kick return, 26.3 yards/return, 32-yard long
RB Travis Homer - one rush for two yards, three receptions for 23 yards
CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad
WR Phillip Dorsett - Practice Squad
Cardinals:
OL Danny Isidora - one offensive snap
Monday Night Football:
New York Giants (3-6) (+11.0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
ProCanes Updates Week 9
Bucs:
CB Dee Delaney - one tackle
K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)
Giants:
DE Trent Harris - Bye Week
DE Quincy Roche - Bye Week
