ProCanes Week Ten Highlights and NFL Week 11 Preview

Week Ten ProCane of the Week: LB/Denzel Perryman - (11 tackles) Through 10 games, Perryman has played like a heat-seeking missile as he leads the NFL in total tackles with 102 on the season. Even more, Perryman has tallied double-digit combined tackles in nine of those contests, the lone outlier being an eight-tackle performance.

This past offseason as a free agent, Perryman was initially picked up by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers realized during the offseason, for whatever reason, they did not need Perryman and traded him to the Raiders. And the Raiders have gotten an absolute steal contract as they are paying Perryman on a two-year, $6million contract ($3 million per year). For reference, Perryman has more tackles than Bobby Wagner and Eric Kendricks, who are earning $18million and $10million per year, respectively.

Perryman has been known as a thumper at linebacker, and was fined $55,000 for a helmet hit on the Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts, two weeks ago. For what it’s worth, no penalty was called on the play and does not appear too egregious so Perryman has appealed the decision.

ProCanes Week Ten Highlights:

Week ten did not bring much more impressive play, but Jacksonville Jaguars captain, Rayshawn Jenkins, had a nice day with seven tackles. He now has 54 on the season. Veteran Ravens defensive end, Calais Campbell, put up four tackles in a losing effort in his Thursday Night game back in Miami, while young Packers defensive end, Jonathan Garvin, tied his career high with three tackles in a 17-0 win over Seattle. Dolphins rookie, Jaelan Phillips, had three tackles and a half-sack against Lamar Jackson and company in that Thursday night game.

The Lions recently picked up a rookie kicker, Riley Patterson. The Bucs have used their practice squad protection spot on another rookie kicker, Jose Borregales, throughout the season, which has precluded other teams from picking up the 2020 Lou Groza Kicker of the Year. If Tampa’s kicker, Ryan Succop, goes down to injury, or Bucs do not protect Borregales, he will almost certainly get a chance to kick on Sundays. The Money Badger, Michael Badgley, has made the most of another opportunity in the NFL as he has connected on all 19 extra points, and seven field goals, after getting picked up by the Colts.

Week 11 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Calais Campbell - In his 14th season in the league, Campbell has been no stranger to feasting on young rookie quarterbacks. That should be no different in Chicago this weekend as he can have his way with Justin Fields and a mediocre Bears’ offensive line. Campbell has the best PFF grade for the Ravens’ defense through nine games at 88.4.

Highest-graded #Ravens through nine games (min. 225 snaps):



1️⃣ Mark Andrews, TE- 89.6

2️⃣ Calais Campbell, DI- 88.4

3️⃣ Lamar Jackson, QB- 78.1

4️⃣ Justin Houston, EDGE- 77.1

Week 11 Games and Week Ten ProCanes Stats:

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 1:00pm EST Saturday)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - Out

DE Gregory Rousseau - three tackles, one QBHit, one tackle for loss

S Jaquan Johnson - seven special teams snaps

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - one tackle, one QBHit

K Michael Badgley - 2/2 XP, 3/3 FG (37-yard long)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - four tackles, two QBHits

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - Bye Week

FS Deon Bush - Bye Week

TE Jimmy Graham - Bye Week

P Pat O’Donnell - Bye Week

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - two tackles

TE David Njoku - one reception for 11 yards

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - Bye Week

Green Bay Packers (8-2) (+1.0) @ Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - one target

TE Chris Herndon - one reception for 14 yards

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - three tackles (t-career high)

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Green Bay + Seattle



Total Pressures



EDGE



1. Rashan Gary: 42

2. Carlos Dunlap: 20

3. Rasheem Green: 17

4. Preston Smith: 15

Miami Dolphins (3-7) (-3.5) @ New York Jets (2-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - three tackles, 0.5 sacks, one QBHit

WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve

S Sheldrick Redwine - Inactive

RB Duke Johnson - Elevated from Practice Squad

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - three receptions for 19 yards

Washington Football Team (3-6) (+3.5) @ Carolina Panthers (5-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 73 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - Inactive

Back-2-back clips here.



San Francisco 49ers (4-5) (-6.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - seven tackles

C Brandon Linder - Injured

LB Shaquille Quarterman - 11 special teams snaps

OG KC McDermott - three special teams snaps

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - three offensive snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - 11 tackles

ProCanes Updates Week 10

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - three kick return, 26.3 yards/return, 32-yard long

RB Travis Homer - one rush for two yards, three receptions for 23 yards

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

WR Phillip Dorsett - Practice Squad

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - one offensive snap

Monday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 9

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - one tackle

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - Bye Week

DE Quincy Roche - Bye Week