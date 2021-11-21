Storm Center, November 21st: Canes beat VT, earn bowl eligibility

Happy Sunday everybody. Let’s start by looking back at the night that was from Saturday.

Canes beat VT on Senior Night, earn bowl eligibility

After the catastrophic loss to one of the worst Florida State teams ever, Miami bounced back to earn a 38-26 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Senior Night from Hard Rock Stadium. The win, Miami’s 6th of the year, secured bowl eligibility for the Canes for a 9th consecutive season.

Most of the other SOTUers were at the game, and I was taking a step back for some personal reasons. BUT, that didn’t stop me from whipping up a tasty edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly for you.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Virginia Tech Hokies edition. #Canes beat the Hokies to send the seniors out in style, and earn bowl eligibility, all at once! EFFICIENCY!!! #TheU https://t.co/Rl1RpvWsCX pic.twitter.com/ziiPXclacY — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 21, 2021

Blips on the Radar

I noted this in G/B/U, but Tyler Van Dyke has been on an historic roll.

TVD's last five games:



357 Pass Yds, 3 TD

316 Pass Yds, 4 TD

389 Pass Yds, 3 TD

426 Pass Yds, 3 TD

325 Pass Yds, 4 TD@Tyler_Van_Dyke is the only ACC QB over the last 15 seasons with five straight 300+ Pass Yds and 3+ Pass TD games. @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/8EdnaHdj7k — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 21, 2021

That seems pretty good, if you ask me.

That’s it for today.

Enjoy your Sunday, everybody!

Go Canes