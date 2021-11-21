 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Center, November 21st: Canes beat VT, earn bowl eligibility

Start your Sunday with some Canes.

By Cameron J. Underwood
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Virginia Tech at Miami

Happy Sunday everybody. Let’s start by looking back at the night that was from Saturday.

Canes beat VT on Senior Night, earn bowl eligibility

After the catastrophic loss to one of the worst Florida State teams ever, Miami bounced back to earn a 38-26 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Senior Night from Hard Rock Stadium. The win, Miami’s 6th of the year, secured bowl eligibility for the Canes for a 9th consecutive season.

Most of the other SOTUers were at the game, and I was taking a step back for some personal reasons. BUT, that didn’t stop me from whipping up a tasty edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly for you.

Blips on the Radar

I noted this in G/B/U, but Tyler Van Dyke has been on an historic roll.

That seems pretty good, if you ask me.

That’s it for today.

Enjoy your Sunday, everybody!

Go Canes

