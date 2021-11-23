ACC Power Rankings: Week 12

The ACC has the Pittsburgh Panthers set to represent one side of the division in Charlotte in 2 weeks, and Wake Forest has the inside track to represent the Atlantic, just like we all predicted back in August. One thing that 2021 has shown us, is to expect the unexpected in the conference. Virginia Tech has already fired their head coach, with other teams potentially set to do the same. How does everything shake out in week 12?

Here are your Week 12 Power Rankings.

1. Pittsburgh(9-2) - Pitt secured their spot in the ACC title game by way of a 48-38 win over Virginia. Kenny Pickett may have earned an invite to New York with 304 yards and 4 TDs. Next Game @ Syracuse

2. Clemson (8-3) - It took the Tigers most of the year to find their offense but they finally did in a 48-27 victory over Wake Forest. Kobe Pace ran for 191 and 2 scores in the win. Next Game @ South Carolina

3. Wake Forest(9-2) - The Demon Deacons still control their own destiny in the Atlantic division. Win this week and they play Pitt in the ACC Championship game. Next Game @ Boston College

4. North Carolina State(8-3) - The Wolfpack got 303 yards and 2 passing TDs from Devin Leary in an easy 41-17 win over Syracuse. If Wake loses and the Pack win, they would go to Charlotte. Next Game North Carolina

5. Virginia(6-5) - Brennan Armstrong had an another incredible performance but the defense let them down 48-38 to Pitt. Next Game Virginia Tech

6. Florida State(5-6) - Maybe i have them too high, but the Seminoles have on5 out of 7 to be on the cusp of a bowl game. 26-23 they upended BC this past weekend. Next Game @ Florida

7. North Carolina(6-5) - The Tar Heels rolled over Wofford 34-14, and will look to end a disappointing 2021 on a high note. Next Game @ North Carolina State

8. Miami(6-5) - The Canes picked up their 5th win in 6 games 38-26 over Virginia Tech. Tyler Van Dyke was dynamic again with 357 yards and 3 TDs. Next Game @ Duke

9. Louisville (6-5) - Malik Cunningham threw for 303 yards and added 224 yards on the ground with 7 total TDs in a 62-22 demolition job over Duke. Next Game Kentucky

10. Boston College (6-5) -The Eagles fought back from a big deficit but came up just short vs FSU 26-23. Next Game Wake Forest

11. Syracuse (5-6) - The Orange will try to become bowl eligible in their season finale. Next Game Pittsburgh

12. Virginia Tech (5-6) - The Hokies will have an offseason looking for a new head coach. Next Game @ Virginia

13. Georgia Tech (3-8) - Next Game #1 Georgia

14. Duke (3-7) - Next Game Miami

Parity has been rampant for the ACC all season long, and there are a bunch of teams fighting for bowl positioning in the next week.

Go Canes