Miami Hurricanes at Duke Blue Devils: How to Watch, gametime, live stream, and TV schedule

Regular Season finale on Saturday

By Cameron J. Underwood
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Virginia Tech at Miami Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back to another Miami Hurricanes game week!

This Saturday afternoon, the Canes look to close out the home schedule with a win on senior night against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Here’s all your information for Saturday’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 4-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-7 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:30pm Eastern

TV: Regional Sports Network (Bally’s Sports in Florida)

Online Stream: ESPN3 — but likely on blackout in many places due to Bally’s picking up the game.

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

Odds (provided by DraftKings): Opened: Miami -21.5, O/U 68;

as of 12am Thursday: Miami -21, O/U 68

It all comes down to this. The regular season finale on the road against a Duke team that is winless in the conference. This should be a relatively easy win for Manny Diaz and the Canes as they wrap up the 2021 regular season and look forward to bowl season and whatever that may bring.

Go Canes

