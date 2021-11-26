Week 13 College Football Lines and Picks

That’s what I’m talking about.

A 5-2 week was just the answer I needed to a Week 11 stinker. I can’t seem to ever pick the Canes correctly, giving Virginia Tech way too much credit last week. Regardless, the winning week pushes my season mark to 47-36-1.

On with this week’s picks...

As usual, all lines are courtesy of DraftKings...

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Ohio State (-8.5) at Michigan. Buckeyes are as hot as any team in America, and that offense keeps humming in Ann Arbor.

Alabama at Auburn (+20.5). Iron Bowl, baby. Anything goes, and that includes the Tigers making this at least a somewhat competitive game. I’ll take 20-plus here.

Kansas State at Texas (-2.5). I could be getting burned here, but Skylar Thompson is out for Kansas State, and this very likely will be Texas’ swan song for the season. As such, the Horns find a way to grind out a tough win over an offensively-limited K-State squad.

OU at Oklahoma St.; OVER 49.5. This isn’t your older brother’s 58-55 Bedlam-type of game, but I think these two offenses do enough to get over the number here.

Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech. This could be a 50-point spread and I’d think about it. This has 59-10 written all over it.

Miami (-21) at Duke. I’m never, EVER right about the Canes, so I may be doing them a disservice here, but TVD and the offense should have an absolute field day against the worst defense outside of C. Conn. St. that they’ll face this year.

West Virginia (-15.5) at Kansas. Another team I’m almost literally always wrong about it Kansas. Every time I pick against them, they play well. I’m borrowing trouble again here, but I’ll take the Mountaineers to lay the 15.5 and get the win on the road.