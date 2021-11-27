Miami Vs Duke: Three Stars of the Game

Miami secured a blowout 47-10 win in the regular season finale against the Duke Blue Devils. Miami ended the regular season with a 7-5 record overall and a 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference record which should be good for 3rd in the conference. In a season plagued by season ending injuries to key contributors on all sides of the ball, an AD firing, and looming speculation over potential coaching changes this season couldn't end fast enough for many. In spite of the overall record, the team fought hard in every game and was able to block out the noise during the season and didn't fold when hit with adversity. They deserve credit for that.

Here are the 3 Stars of the Game

Tyler Van Dyke

Van Dyke had another great performance today going 34/49 for 381 yards with 3 TD’s an 0 interceptions in route to winning for the fifth time in the last six games. Van Dyke has passed for more than 300 yards and at least 3 TDs in six consecutive games, which is a Miami Hurricanes record. The future is bright with Tyler at the helm. Congratulations to the young man, and continued success.

Charleston Rambo

Rambo came in as a transfer from Oklahoma and in his first season Miami was able to set the single-season school record for receptions with an eye popping 79 catches this season.

Rambo in the record book! pic.twitter.com/aA0eFCNJuF — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2021

Along the way, he lead by example and was a consummate team player. You could often catch him on the sideline supporting teammates and talking with the quarterbacks, a trait that undoubtedly helped him surpass the previous record holder, Leonard Hankerson, who had 72 catches in a season set back during the 2010 season. Rambo secured more than one record today, when he scored a touchdown on 14-yard catch he earned the single-season school record for receiving yards finishing the regular season with 1,172 yards. Rambo’s stat sheet read 8 catches 101 yards and 2 TD’s on the day.

One of the greatest seasons EVER by a Miami Hurricane WR. pic.twitter.com/qaMzGJ4Ks9 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2021

Mike Harley

Harley was also able to set two records today. The first was a goal he set as a freshman and was able to manifest over a career spanning 5 seasons at Miami.

History made.@MikeHarleyjr is now the all-time receptions leader at Miami. pic.twitter.com/5G1iqYGrLg — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2021

A feat that was expected and welcomed by the team and former players as evidenced by the video below from the former record holder and other great receivers congratulating Harley.

.@MikeHarleyjr passed some of the greats on his way to the top.



We asked a few of them to record a message for the new all-time receptions leader at The U. pic.twitter.com/MESeCZrgDn — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2021

Mike continued his stellar day by earning the single-game school record with 13 receptions, finishing with 96 yards on the day.

NO RECORD IS SAFE TODAY!@MikeHarleyjr has just set a single-game program record with 13 receptions today vs. Duke. pic.twitter.com/KVFTY7CEbV — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2021

As a result of his consistency, Mike earned my number 1 star today.

Today was a great day to be a Cane, and now we await a bowl invitation, but more importantly, the status on the future of our program.

How did you see things, let me know in the comments below?