ProCanes Week 11 Highlights and NFL Week 12 Preview

Week 11 ProCane of the Week: The Rookie Defensive End Trio, Quincy Roche, Jaelan Phillips, and Gregory Rousseau - (combined 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one QBHit) At differing points leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Quincy Roche, Jaelan Phillips, and Gregory Rousseau were considered premier talent at the defensive end position. As the draft approached, however, Phillips’ stock rose, while Roche and Rousseau’s value dipped considerably. On night one, Phillips ended up being picked 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins, while Rousseau went twelve picks later to the Buffalo Bills. Roche on the other hand, had to wait until day three when he was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To add even more fuel to the former two-star recruits’ fire, Roche was cut by the Steelers and subsequently picked up by the New York Giants. To say the least, he has made the most of every opportunity. After key fourth quarter plays earlier this season, Roche appears to be putting it all together as he gathered a career high six tackles and one tackle for loss against the defending Super Bowl Champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also in week 11, Rousseau tallied a career high seven tackles in a losing effort while Phillips kept the Jets’ quarterback, Joe Flacco, under duress all afternoon as he had three tackles, one sack, and two QBHits.

Despite varying degrees of value leading up to their draft grades and not being able to witness all three playing at the U at the same time, it appears they are all finally putting it together at the highest level. And even though the strong pass-rushing rookie trio was never able to play together on Saturdays, they are squaring off on Sundays.

Imagine these four on the same D-Line pic.twitter.com/lr2OSq58rD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 24, 2021

ProCanes Week 11 Highlights:

While the young buck defensive ends are just beginning to dip their toes in the NFL waters, it is a 14-year ProCane veteran on the defensive line that continues to play at an impressive level. Ravens defensive end, Calais Campbell, strung together three tackles, one fumble recovery, and a pass deflection in a win last week over the Bears.

Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, continues his tackling onslaught as he collected 12 tackles, two for loss, and one pass deflection. In a losing effort, Seahawks running back, Deejay Dallas, scored Seattle’s lone touchdown in a loss versus Arizona.

Week 12 Projected ProCane of the Week: TE/Jimmy Graham - Technically this game already happened on Thursday, but it appears Graham is back and healthy as he had his first touchdown. Graham had two receptions for 34 yards on three targets and must have heard Troy Aikman on the Fox broadcast when he said Iowa was Tight End U after a nice TJ Hockensen catch. Graham put the world on notice that Miami is still the ONLY #TEU.

Jimmy Graham gets his 1st TD of the year.



Bears take the lead. pic.twitter.com/Kz4SaRjgBe

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2021

Week 12 Games and Week 11 ProCanes Stats:

Thursday (Thanksgiving) Recap:

Chicago Bears (4-7) 16 @ Detroit Lions (0-10-1) 14

ProCanes Updates

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - Week 11: Inactive; Week 12: two tackles

FS Deon Bush - Week 11: two tackles; Week 12: one tackle

TE Jimmy Graham - Week 11: two receptions for 25 yards; Week 12: two receptions for 34 yards, one touchdown

P Pat O’Donnell - Week 11: five punts, 41.0 yards/punt, 53-yard long, two inside 20; Week 12: four punts, 45.8 yards/punt, 51-yard long, two inside 20

Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) 36 @ Dallas Cowboys (7-4) 33

ProCanes Updates

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - Week 11: 12 tackles, two pass deflections, and two TFL; Week 12: seven tackles, two QBHits

Buffalo Bills (7-4) 31 @ New Orleans Saints (5-6) 6

ProCanes Updates

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - Out

DE Gregory Rousseau - Week 11: seven tackles (career high); Week 12: three tackles

S Jaquan Johnson - Week 11: two tackles; Week 12: one tackle

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings odds as of Thursday at 11pm)

Tennessee Titans (8-3) (+7.0) @ New England Patriots (7-4)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) (-3.0) @ Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - two QBHits

K Michael Badgley - 5/5 XP, 2/2 FG (36-yard long)

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - 13 special teams snaps

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Michael Badgley is perfect on kicks this season for #Colts after replacing an injured Rodrigo Blankenship:



9/9 FG

24/24 XP



Put some respect on The Money Badger. pic.twitter.com/nlZeZD3zu6 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) November 21, 2021

Carolina Panthers (5-6) (-2.0) @ Miami Dolphins (4-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - three tackles, one sack, two QBHits

WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve

S Sheldrick Redwine - Inactive

RB Duke Johnson - four rushes for 18 yards

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) (-3.5) @ New York Giants (3-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - one tackle

DE Quincy Roche - six tackles (career high), one tackle for loss

Quincy Roche and Azeez Ojulari start at EDGE.



Tom Brady starts at QB. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 23, 2021

Atlanta Falcons (4-6) (-1.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - two tackles

C Brandon Linder - Injured

LB Shaquille Quarterman - eight defensive snaps

OG KC McDermott - two special teams snaps

New York Jets (2-8) (+2.5) @ Houston Texans (2-8)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - one reception for seven yards

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - one target, one kick return, 31 yards, two punt returns, 14.0 yards/return

Los Angeles Rams (7-3) (-1.0) @ Green Bay Packers (8-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - one tackle

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings (5-5) (+3.0) @ San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - one reception for 19 yards

TE Chris Herndon - 14 offensive snaps

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - one offensive snap



Sunday Night Football:

Cleveland Browns (6-5) (+4.0) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - three tackles, one PD, one FR

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - one tackle

TE David Njoku - one rush for one yard, two receptions for 20 yards

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Tyus Bowser records the mean strip-sack on Fields followed by 35-year-old Calais Campbell — playing in his 14th NFL season — hitting the deck all-out for a loose ball.



That’s Baltimore #Ravens defense. pic.twitter.com/1QPRZFpwyM — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) November 21, 2021

Monday Night Football:

Seattle Seahawks (3-7) (+1.0) @ Washington Football Team (4-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 11

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 67 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - Inactive

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - four rushes for 25 yards, one touchdown, one reception for two yards

RB Travis Homer - one rush for four yards

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

WR Phillip Dorsett - Practice Squad

Bye Week:

ProCanes Updates Week 11

Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - Inactive