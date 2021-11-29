Student of the Game Film Review Series: Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke

The Miami Hurricanes final regular season game ended with a 47-10 beat down of the Duke Blue Devils. The Hurricanes totaled 47 and mercifully took the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter pulling Tyler Van Dyke. Miami did not score a single point in the fourth quarter.

TVD was special once again. The freshman finished the day 34/49, 381 passing yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. This was Van Dyke’s sixth straight game where he tabulated over 300 yards via the air and three passing touchdowns.

This six-game stretch for TVD



325 YDS | 4 TD

426 YDS | 3 TD

389 YDS | 3 TD

316 YDS | 4 TD

357 YDS | 3 TD

381 YDS | 3 TD pic.twitter.com/qlyGX1nWBh — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 28, 2021

If the Miami Hurricane program was smart, you start the TVH 2022 preseason campaign now. Tyler Van Heisman. TVD will be the quarterback face of the ACC and his meteoric rise this season is proving not to be an anomaly. The numbers he puts up week to week prove it.

For the final time this regular season welcome to another @Canes_Wear sponsored edition of SOTG. Tyler Van Dime is good with SSW but the head fake was nasty. Dagger concept with underlay bubble screen for the win. Duke came out in a 3-3-5 alignment which was new for them. pic.twitter.com/GEzYt7S1nJ — Roman (@Romancane) November 28, 2021

Here you will see the freshman gunslinger’s ability to keep a safety at bay and lace him up with some cement cleats. The Blue Devils came out in an uncharacteristic (for them) 3-3-5 defensive alignment and you sensed their urgency to limit the big passing play. They still couldn’t do it.

Records were broken on Saturday. Charleston Rambo is now the single season receiving yards and receptions leader all time for the Hurricanes. Mike Harley is now the respected all time leader in total receptions.

The Hurricanes under Rhett Lashlee came out firing on all cylinders and there was no way these two weren’t leaving Wallace Wade stadium without breaking records. It was a fitting end to what many believe is the last game in the Rhett Lashlee era at Miami.

Record breaking day for Harley & Rambo /// The U pic.twitter.com/NQInc0dGGY — Kevin Abdiel (@openartz) November 28, 2021

The Miami Hurricanes defensively did not allow a single touchdown rather the special teams kickoff coverage unit did. #patkeyourbag. In this clip you will see a perfectly timed zone blitz that got them off the field on third down.

Amari Carter came across the field to erase a shallow crosser and the awareness of the line to go by freshman Kamren Kinchens was clutch. The Blue Devil quarterback was lucky he was erratic on the throw because Kinchens was in prime position for the interception. Kinchens jumped the angle route perfectly.

Sometimes your play call beats theirs. Duke comes out with a 3x1 bunch look to the field. The #canes with a zone blitz that had everything covered and I love the freshman safety's awareness of the line to go. Duke QB lucky he was erratic on this throw or it was an easy INT pic.twitter.com/eQvEmQR3aC — Roman (@Romancane) November 28, 2021

This is the last regular season game and it was a pleasure to breakdown this season with you the SOTU crew. Unless USC comes calling I am going to Lincoln Riley it here for a little while longer. :) Popcorn and Pencils friends. #Gocanes #BANG!!!!