ACC Power Rankings: Week 10

We are getting down towards the end of the regular season and the ACC is now officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion. Six teams still have shots to realistically go to Charlotte and play on the championship game, so for Canes fans many of these games become must watch.

Here are your week 10 Power rankings.

1. Wake Forest (8-1) - Wake suffered their 1st loss 58-55 to North Carolina. In a weird scheduling quirk this wasn’t a conference game so they still control their destiny in the Atlantic. Next Game North Carolina State

2. North Carolina St (7-2) - Devin Leary threw for 4 scores as the Wolfpack knocked off FSU 28-14. Next Game @ Wake Forest

3. Pittsburgh (7-2) - Pitt bounced back in a big way over Duke 54-29. Kenny Pickett stayed in the Heisman race with 416 yards and 3 scores. Next Game North Carolina

4. Clemson (6-3) - Two straight weeks the Tigers hit 30 plus on offense. DJU accounted for 2 TDs in the 30-24 win over Louisville. Next Game UCONN

5. North Carolina (5-4) - The Tar Hells got 213 yards and 4 TDs out of Ty Chandler in a wild 58-55 win over Wake Forest. Next Game @ Pitt

6. Virginia (6-3) - The Cavaliers had a bye week to prepare for the stretch run. Next Game Notre Dame

7. Miami (5-4) - The cardiac Canes survived once again 33-30 over Georgia Tech. Tyler Van Dyke was great once again for Miami. Next Game @ Florida State

8. Syracuse (5-4) - The Orange had a bye and now look to get bowl eligible. Next Game @ Louisville

9. Louisville (4-5) - The Cardinals had their chances late but were outscored 13-0 in the 4th quarter in a loss to Clemson. Next Game Syracuse

10. Boston College (5-4) - The Eagles got Phil Jurkovec back and got back in the win column 17-3 over Virginia Tech. Next Game @ Georgia Tech

11. Virginia Tech (4-5) - The Hokies offense was completely shut down by Boston College in a 17-3 loss. Next Game Duke

12. Florida St (3-6) - FSU was without their starting QB and McKenzie Milton couldn’t pull off any magic in a 28-14 loss to NC St. Next Game Miami

13. Georgia Tech (3-6) - The Jackets caused 4 turnovers but it still wasn’t enough to overcome Miami 33-30. GT must win out to make a bowl game. Next Game Boston College

14. Duke (3-6) - The Blue Devils we’re blown out by Pitt 54-29 and need to win out to make a bowl. Next Game @ Virginia Tech

It is FSU week! Nothing more needs to be said.

Go Canes