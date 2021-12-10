Canes’ September football slate revealed

The first four games of Mario Cristobal’s first season were revealed this week. Per FBSchedules.com, who states to have confirmed the same with Bethune-Cookman, the Canes and Wildcats will open the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. FBSchedules has been my go-to site for future schedule info for several years, so I think this is pretty solid.

Per the Miami Herald, Miami’s remaining September slate is at home vs. Southern Miss on September 10, at Texas A&M on September 17, and at home vs. Middle Tennessee State University on September 24. Barring a Thursday or Friday night game the following week (which won’t be revealed until the full schedules are released some time early next year), this will make up Miami’s first month of games next fall.

So get your early season trips and tailgates planned now, Canes fans. It’s never too early to look forward to some football. Go Canes!