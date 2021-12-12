ProCanes Week 13 Highlights and NFL Week 14 Preview

Week 13 ProCane of the Week: RB/Travis Homer - (three rushes for 80 yards, one touchdown) For most of his career, the 2019 sixth round pick has been predominantly used as a special teams specialist as opposed to his featured role in college as a bellcow running back. However, in week 13, Homer was able to combine both qualities on a nifty 73-yard direct snap trick play on fourth down to give the Seahawks the lead en route to an intra-division 30-23 win over the 49ers. Even better, Homer followed a lead block by fellow teammate and 2020 draft pick, Deejay Dallas, who was also the first to greet Homer in the endzone after an impressive backflip.

Homer and Dallas were both stars in the backfield and were both selected by the Seahawks to patrol similar roles. The heir Canes’ running back, Cam’Ron Harris, announced this week that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft where he hopes to continue the U’s trend of running back placement. It’s unlikely the trend will continue with Canes backs going directly to the Seahawks, but it seems Pete Carroll and Seattle definitely have a type.

Homer, Perryman, and David Njoku are all expected out for week 14.

FAKE PUNT ➡️ FRONT FLIP



TRAVIS HOMER TO THE pic.twitter.com/X6ijwAcsUL — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

ProCanes Week 13 Highlights:

Speaking of quality positions of ProCanes in the NFL, week 13 was the week defensive ends to represent Miami as #DEU. The Dolphins Jaelan Phillips (2.0), Colts Al-Quadin Muhammad (2.0), Giants Quincy Roche, Ravens Calais Campbell, all had sacks in week 13, while Bills Gregory Rousseau had four tackles. After this year’s draft included Phillips, Rousseau, and Roche, it became clear the #DEU label could extend for years to come, but spanning draft classes from 2008 to 2021 - and hopefully more to come - is reassuring. Phillips has been on an absolute tear as of late as he has recorded six sacks in a three-game span - the first NFL rookie since Julius Peppers in 2002 to do so, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He also has the most sacks by a rookie Cane.

There were other defensive stars as the Raiders Denzel Perryman recorded 12 tackles, Jaguars Rayshawn Jenkins and the Bears Artie Burns each recorded six tackles.

Offensively, both the Bears Jimmy Graham and Vikings KJ Osborn had a touchdown

Help me in getting Jaelan Phillips to the NFL Pro Bowl!!!!



All you have to do is RETWEET THIS TWEET and it counts as a vote. LET’S GET HIM IN!!!#FinsUp #MiamiDolphins @JJPhillips15 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/VEMvIrpJkw — Big E (@ian693) December 7, 2021

Week 14 Projected ProCane of the Week: WR/KJ Osborn - This was the Thursday night game but Osborn has routinely stepped up in pivotal moments since he joined Vikings last year as a sixth round pick. Against the Steelers, Osborn stepped up with Adam Thielen out as he had three receptions for 83 yards and a 62-yard touchdown, which helped put the game out of reach late.

Osborn’s quick success at the NFL level as a starter last year as a returner, and then this year as a receiver, should come as no surprise to Canes’ fans. Osborn only played for the U for one season but had a make-it attitude as a former two-star recruit who played for Buffalo. Osborn carried a winning attitude previously displayed by slot receiver Braxton Berrios, and carried forward to Mike Harley Jr. and Xavier Restrepo.

Week 14 Games and Week 13 ProCanes Stats:

Thursday Recap:

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) 28 @ Minnesota Vikings (6-7) 36

ProCanes Updates

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - Week 13: four receptions, 47 yards, one touchdown; Week 14: three receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown.

TE Chris Herndon - Week 13: 13 offensive snaps ; Week 14: one catch for 17 yards

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 11:00pm EST Thursday)

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - two tackles, one sack

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - Bye Week

TE David Njoku - Bye Week

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Bye Week

Calais Campbell Picks up sack in narrow losshttps://t.co/Aj16tGOAXw — LINESTAR NFL DFS (@LineStarNFL) December 7, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Bye Week

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - six tackles

C Brandon Linder - 26 offensive snaps (44%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman - one tackle

OG KC McDermott - no snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - 12 tackles, one TFL, one QBHit

Denzel Perryman . Reads counter action from the RB and explodes through A gap to make TFL. Film study! Yannick Ngakoue blows up the TE trying to block him from across the formation.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/QtT2VgHrkR — Ryan Holmes, MBA (@Rholm22) December 8, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - one reception for 11 yards

ProCanes Updates Week 13

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 67 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - Inactive

Seattle Seahawks (4-8) (-8.5) @ Houston Texans (2-10)

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - two receptions for seven yards

WR Phillip Dorsett - Practice Squad

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - five kick returns, 25.8 yards per return

RB Travis Homer - three rushes for 80 yards, one touchdown

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

Travis Homer takes a fake punt 73 yards for a 7-0 #Seahawks lead!



But did anyone else gasp on that flip into the end zone because they have ZERO room for RB injuries? — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 5, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - Practice Squad

DE Quincy Roche - six tackles, one sack

San Francisco 49ers (6-6) (-1.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 13

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - two kick returns for 24 yards, one punt return for 22 yards

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - nineteen special teams snaps

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - Out

DE Gregory Rousseau - four tackles

S Jaquan Johnson - 17 special teams snaps

Sunday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - six tackles, one TFL, one PD

FS Deon Bush - 16 special teams snaps

TE Jimmy Graham - one reception, one yard, one touchdown

P Pat O’Donnell - two punts, 45.5 yards/punt, 53-yard long, one inside 20

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - Bye Week

DT RJ McIntosh - Bye Week

JIMMY GRAHAM TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/p8oqp99ov5 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) December 5, 2021

Monday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - Practice Squad

Bye Week:

ProCanes Updates Week 13

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - three tackles, two sacks, three QBHits

K Michael Badgley - 4/4 XP, 1/2 FG (23-yard long)

Al-Quadin Muhammad, who just had that 11-yard sack, is the Colts' unlikely DE. I wrote about him earlier this season. Liked the guy a whole lot:https://t.co/IhqJ0excx8 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 5, 2021

Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - three tackles, two sacks

WR Allen Hurns - Injured Reserve

S Sheldrick Redwine - 15 special teams snaps

RB Duke Johnson - Practice Squad