Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: WR Landon Ibieta flips from Miami to LSU the night before ESD

After plenty of rumors hinting at this coming, Mandeville (LA) 3-star WR Landon Ibieta flipped his commitment from Miami to LSU the night before the Early Signing Period.

Ibieta was one of the first players to commit to Miami’s 2022 class. The talented receiver and return man picked Miami over a slew of offers, as teams seemed to be overlooking this clearly-talented playmaker.

And, through his senior season, Ibieta continued to prove time and time again that he’s an elite skill player who can impact at least two phases of the game — offense and special teams.

But, the elephant in the room — or not in the room as it were — was the lack of contact or scholarship offer from the hometown LSU Tigers. And, without that contact, and with Miami pushing hard for him, Ibieta picked the Canes and repped them hard through the season.

Then Ed Orgeron got fired.

Then Brian Kelly got hired.

And Brian Kelly had his staff look at the top players in the State of Louisiana. And that look included Ibieta. Which led to LSU contacting Ibieta. Which led to Ibieta visiting LSU. Which led to Ibieta flipping from Miami to LSU, as evidenced tonight.

Without Ibieta, Miami has just 7 commits heading into the Early Signing Period, which kicks off tomorrow. The list is small, but the quality of player is high, but both would have been more robust with Ibieta still in the fold.

Hey. This is recruiting and these things happen. And around here, we respect decisions.

So all the best to Landon Ibieta, who finally got his dream offer from his homestate school. Good for him.

PLENTY more coming on Miami’s recruiting tomorrow as the Early Signing Period begins.

Go Canes