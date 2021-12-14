Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: National Signing Day Central 2022

All our recruiting pieces for the early AND regular signing days in one place. You’re welcome!

Like every other team in America, the Miami Hurricanes are deep in the 2022 recruiting cycle, communicating with prospects and trying to add top level talent to the roster for the years to come.

But unlike many other teams, Miami has recently replaced their coach, terminating the contract of Manny Diaz to bring in Miami Alum, 2-time National Champion, and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to lead the program forward.

Leading up to the Early Signing Period, Miami is in the 60s in recruiting ranking. But Crisotbal has hit the ground running, and will look to add some blue chip talent to the group as this cycle moves toward it’s conclusion. Yes, this is a transition class as Miami has a new coach (and is still building a coaching staff to support him), but there’s plenty of talent to be added now that will help the Canes on the field this year, and in the years to come.

Here is our Story Stream, with plenty of recruiting commentary and analysis, all about the Canes’ recruiting efforts through the end of the 2022 cycle. We’ll see what Cristobal can do to add talent to the spartan force of current commits, and help reshape the roster to hopefully, FINALLY, get back to contending for championships; Division, Conference, and National.

Welcome back to the wonderful world of recruiting, Canes fam! Enjoy!!!