Miami Hurricanes 2022 Recruiting Notebook: CB Khamauri Rogers

In this installment of The Recruiting Notebook, we meet a lockdown corner who is bringing elite talent and family pride to the Gables: Madison (MS) Holmes County 4-star CB Khamauri Rogers.

Bio

Teams across the country want the best players on their rosters, especially at key positions like cornerback. For Miami to continue along that path, they put an early focus on Madison Holmes County 4-star CB Khamauri Rogers.

A 6’0” 165lb cornerback, Rogers has great skill, and displayed it early and often in his prep career. Rogers had 34 tackles and 13 PBUs as a sophomore in 2019, and followed that up with 46 tackles, 22 PBUs, 1 TFL, and 4 INTs in a 2020 season that earned him 1st Team All-State honors.

Rogers was on his way to a stellar senior season when disaster struck: he tore his ACL in September. That rendered him out for the remainder of the year, but Miami stuck with him, and teams around the country continued to recruit him as well. Rogers picked up offers from Alabama, Clemson, and Stanford (a quiet acknowledgment of Rogers academic prowess) during the season after his injury. Those offers were nice, but not enough to sway him from his desire to be a Cane.

Apart from his noteworthy play with pads on during the season, Rogers was a well-known commodity on the 7v7 circuit as well, as one of the star players on the Louisiana Bootleggers elite 7v7 team. It was with Bootleggers as they played a tournament in South Florida that Rogers was able to take his first visit to Coral Gables. It was a special trip for him and his father, who is a longtime Canes fan. It was then that the connection between player and school grew.

Rogers took visits to Ole Miss and Mississippi State, even taking a late-season official visit to MSU when Manny Diaz’s seat got hotter than the sun, but in the end, the love of Miami won out and he signed with Miami on the first day of the early signing period.

Recruiting Ranking

On the 247sports composite, Rogers is a 4-star prospect, the #14 CB nationally, #3 in the State of Mississippi, and #103 player overall in this class. At the time of signing, Rogers is the highest rated player in Miami’s recruiting class.

Rogers committed to Miami over offers from Mississippi State, LSU, and Alabama from a robust list of 47 scholarship offers from around the country

As A Player

Rogers has decent size at 6’0” 165lbs. Obviously the goal would be to get to the 180lb range, but he should be able to get there in time. Even with average height, Rogers has long arms, and that allows him to impact plays in a wide radius away from his body and disrupt potential catches, as evidenced by his EXTREMELY HIGH PBU rate at the HS and 7v7 levels.

Like most top end players, Rogers played both ways for Holmes County. His experience at both CB and moonlighting at WR has helped him develop an advanced knowledge of opposing offenses and how they try to attack him as a CB. On top of that, Rogers ran track during the spring, clocking in 11.38 in the 100M dash. Not the fastest player in the world, but definitely good enough speed to be competitive at the college level.

Obviously, the fact that Rogers tore his ACL and is working back from that is massive. How he recovers will be key toward his ability to continue to play at an elite level. By all accounts, Rogers is ahead of schedule with his recovery, and with the advances of medical technology over the last 50 years, there’s no reason to expect him not to be able to return to his pre-injury form in college.

Here’s another eval of Rogers by 247sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins:

Has a slender frame with some longer legs. Just over 5-foot-11. An instinctive, fluid corner with elite ball skills. Has spent much of prep career working on an island and seems to be rather comfortable in man coverage. Likes to keep his eyes in the backfield while in reverse. Quick to plant his feet and drive towards the football. Uses explosive muscle fibers to get vertical and make plenty of plays in the air. Not one to shy away from contact and should only get more aggressive in run support once a college strength coach is able to tack on some body armor. Has doubled as a wide receiver at the high school level and found plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball. Can also get the job done as a return man, at least on Friday nights. Gifted with some foot speed, but could always get faster. Must also add some weight and core strength once enrolled at the school of his choice to avoid being simply overpowered by much larger wideouts. Described by those around him as a film junkie and intelligent defender. Has picked off six passes over the past three years and returned two of them for scores. Will likely need some time to undergo a physical transformation, but ability to change directions and make a difference at the catch point suggests that he can emerge as a multi-year starter for a Power 5 program. Has a chance to play on Sundays if everything comes together.

Strengths

Fluid hips/not stiff when changing directions

Coverage ability

Defensive knowledge

Weaknesses

Needs to add weight/strength

Recovering from ACL tear

Average height

Miami Outlook

Note: changed this up from just a freshman-season outlook to a career outlook for each player last year and we’re continuing that style this year as well.

Obviously, the first thing to address is Rogers’s ACL tear and his recovery from that injury. His ability to return to form will impact his ability to get on the field early as a freshman or push him back a year with a redshirt. Since he tore his ACL relatively early in his senior year, there is the chance that Rogers will be game ready physically this fall for Miami.

Rogers has All-State and All-American pedigree at the HS level, so extrapolating that to a starting role, and good performance in that role, is not at all out of the question. Rogers should be able to develop into a starting/top of the rotation player in his career at Miami if all things go to plan.

If Rogers is in the conversation for All-Conference honors at Miami, then his career has gone to plan. If not, then something somewhere went awry.

That’s it for this installment of The Recruiting Notebook.

Go Canes