Miami Hurricanes 2022 Early Signing Period Open Thread

All the updates and discussion surrounding Miami’s hits and misses on the recruiting trail in one place

By Cameron J. Underwood
State of the U Illustration by Mike Meredith

Welcome to the Early Signing Period, Canes fans!

This living document will be updated with every signee today, as well as the decisions of other Canes targets as well.

10:15am Update

LB Wesley Bissainthe officially signed with Miami.

9:50am Update

4-star OT Julian Armella, thought by most to be signing with FSU today, has pushed back his signing date to February. The Miami native has played at St. Thomas Aquinas and Columbus, and Miami has been connected to his recruiting for multiple years. Not saying this is directly going to lead to a flip from his presumed destination to Miami, but Armella pushing things back COULD open the door for Miami and new coach Mario Cristobal to push here.

9:30am Update

S Markeith Williams officially signs with Miami.

8:45am Update

WR Isaiah Horton officially signs with Miami

And I must have missed it while sleeping or working on Notebooks, but Sandersville (GA) 3-star OT Falentha “Flip” Carswell lived up to his name, and flipped his commitment from Miami and signed with Ole Miss.

8:30am Update

QB Jacurri Brown is the first to officially sign with Miami today.

CB Chris Graves was the next to sign. Late SEC interest was noteworthy here, but he sticks with the Canes.

Miami has a very small class at the moment with just 7 players committed heading into the day. However, there are several big fish Mario Cristobal is hoping to reel in starting today, but going through the rest of the early signing period this week, and into January/February for traditional signing day as well.

So hop in the comments and enjoy the day! There will be plenty of updates, and here’s hoping they’re good ones for the good guys from Coral Gables.

Go Canes

