Miami Hurricanes Recruiting: OT Falentha “Flip” Carswell flips from Miami, signs with Ole Miss

Heading into the Early Signing Period, there was the potential that a couple of Miami’s prior commits would end up elsewhere. First, Landon Ibieta flipped to LSU late on Tuesday night after his homestate school finally offered.

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: WR Landon Ibieta flips from Miami to LSU the night before ESD. It be like that. #Canes https://t.co/35i1xiAfHK pic.twitter.com/K1Ayb62gI3 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 15, 2021

On Wednesday morning, more attrition to the 2022 recruiting class came when Sandersville (GA) 3-star OT Falentha “Flip” Carswell flipped his commitment from Miami and signed with Ole Miss and that noted jerk (a loving term, I assure you) Lane Kiffin.

Miami was the first team to seriously recruit Carswell, a former basketball player who figured he could use his 6’7” frame with more success on the gridiron than the hardwood heading into his senior year of HS. I noted at the time of his commitment if Carswell could follow the developmental and performance path of former Miramar HS (where I once worked, so I saw it up close) and West Virginia OL Yodny Cajuste, that would be a massive win. I stand by that assessment, but it will be Kiffin’s Rebels and not Cristobal’s Canes who try to get that development and performance from Carswell in the future.

Again, we respect decisions around these parts, and wish Flip Carswell the best in his future endeavors. Miami will continue to pursue other linemen to join the team and move forward from here.

More on Miami Recruiting throughout the day.

