Welcome to the U, Jaden Harris

At his announcement ceremony moments ago on the first day of the Early Signing Period , Atlanta (GA) Riverwood 3-star CB Jaden Harris committed to Miami over Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Missouri.

Harris breaks down his decision with @247Canes. https://t.co/VvcuWlXFkA pic.twitter.com/UFN04CzoLk — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 15, 2021

The 6’0” 180lb Harris is a late rising prospect who had a stellar senior season that attracted attention from plenty of P5 teams, including Miami. Harris’s offer list exploded in November once senior film started circulating. Missouri, Kansas State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Miami, Illinois, Iowa State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Houston all offered on October 28th or later.

With his newfound P5 interest (save Houston from that list), Harris worked quickly to set up Official Visits. Harris visited Kansas State, Virginia, and Miami, in that order, on the 3 consecutive weekends leading up to the Early Signing Period. He received an offer from Michigan State after those visits, but did not get a chance to see East Lansing in person.

After considering his options, Harris committed to Miami today on the first day of the Early Signing Period. He joins blue chip corners Khamauri Rogers and Chris Graves in this class for the Canes.

For a better look at the player Miami is getting in Harris, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, Jaden!