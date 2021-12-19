ProCanes Week 14 Highlights and NFL Week 15 Preview

Week 14 ProCane of the Week: WR/KJ Osborn - (three receptions, 83 yards, game sealing touchdown) Osborn has routinely stepped up in pivotal moments since he joined Vikings last year as a sixth round pick. Against the Steelers, Osborn stepped up with Adam Thielen out as he had three receptions for 83 yards and a 62-yard touchdown, which helped put the game out of reach late.

Osborn’s quick success at the NFL level as a starter last year as a returner, and then this year as a receiver, should come as no surprise to Canes’ fans. Osborn only played for the U for one season but had a make-it attitude as a former two-star recruit who played for Buffalo. Osborn carried a winning attitude previously displayed by slot receiver Braxton Berrios, and carried forward to Mike Harley Jr. and Xavier Restrepo.

An absolute BOMB from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn



62 YARDS!



( : @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/vzC5XgBZh9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 10, 2021

ProCanes Week 14 Highlights:

Speaking of Jets’ receiver, Braxton Berrios, another hard-working slot receiver from the U, he had 10 targets and gathered six receptions for 52 yards as the leading New York target in a loss. Berrios is also making a run for special teams votes to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texans’ rookie tight end, Brevin Jordan, continues to prove the draft doubters wrong as he had four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. It was his third touchdown on the season as he is a bright spot on a disappointing Houston roster. He is also second in touchdowns among rookie tight ends, only trailing Steelers, Pat Freiermuth. On the defensive side of the ball, Bears cornerback, Artie Burns, had nine tackles, which tied a career high.

Some players who don’t get enough recognition also continue to have a strong season as Washington’s offensive lineman, Ereck Flowers, played all of the offensive snaps last week as he has an impressive 71.5 PFF Grade, which ranks 15th overall in the NFL amongst guards. Bears’ punter, Pat O’Donnell, has been reliable throughout his career as he had four punts averaging 46.3 yards a punt along with a 54-yard long.

Bye weeks are now done in the NFL as teams make a playoff push, but Covid-19 appears to be making its way through the NFL during week 15, which will almost certainly have an effect moving forward. The Browns, with David Njoku (now out of protocol) and Joe Jackson were hit pretty bad this past week after a big win over the Ravens.

LEFT SIDE STRONG SIDE#ProBowlVote + Charles Leno Jr #ProBowlVote + Ereck Flowers pic.twitter.com/Zb6TiiuxLg — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 16, 2021

Week 15 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Gregory Rousseau - As the Bills face the Panthers and need a win, Rousseau has been impressive as any ProCanes this season. Carolina is currently dealing with quarterback issues as PJ Walker and Cam Newton split reps, but their offensive line has also been porous. Other rookie ProCane, Jaelan Phillips, recently racked up three sacks against the Panthers and, despite his first week with no tackles in week 14, we can expect Rousseau to similarly shine in Buffalo.

Week 15 Games and Week 14 ProCanes Stats:

Saturday Game:

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - Week 14: Bye Week; Week 15:

K Michael Badgley - Week 14: Bye Week; Week 15:

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 2:30pm EST Saturday)

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - five special teams snaps

DE Gregory Rousseau - 33 defensive snaps

S Jaquan Johnson - 25 special teams snaps

Jon Feliciano doesn’t appear to be particularly happy about this play… pic.twitter.com/XmJ6HrWcO8 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 13, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - no snaps

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - six receptions for 52 yards

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - Bye Week

WR Allen Hurns - Bye Week

S Sheldrick Redwine - Bye Week

RB Duke Johnson - Bye Week

"I have a competitive edge and I have a switch that just doesn't go off. So when I sat in those classes, it was either you or me."

This guy's intense. #Jets https://t.co/eIfwM3HyR9 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 15, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - seven special teams snaps

DE Quincy Roche - Injured Reserve

Tennessee Titans (9-4) (+1.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Houston Texans (2-11) (+5.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - four receptions for 26 yards, one touchdown

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - three tackles

C Brandon Linder - Inactive

LB Shaquille Quarterman - one tackle

OG KC McDermott - no snaps

A bettor, for some reason, put $20 on Texans rookie Brevin Jordan to score the first touchdown.



Payout: $820 pic.twitter.com/XBTFqy9dOT — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 12, 2021

ProCanes Updates Week 14

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - one target

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - 18 defensive snaps

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - one tackle

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Sunday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - 28 special teams snaps

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Monday Night Football:

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) (+2.5) @ Cleveland Browns (7-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - Practice Squad

TE David Njoku - Out (COVID)

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - Out

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - nine tackles (t-career high)

FS Deon Bush - two tackles

TE Jimmy Graham - two receptions for nine yards

P Pat O’Donnell - four punts, 46.3 yards/punt, 54-yard long

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - three receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown

TE Chris Herndon - one catch for 17 yards

Tuesday Night Football:

ProCanes Updates Week 14

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - two rushes for 16 yards

RB Travis Homer - inactive

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

ProCanes Updates Week 14

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 68 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - Inactive