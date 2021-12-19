ProCanes Week 14 Highlights and NFL Week 15 Preview

Week 14 ProCane of the Week: WR/KJ Osborn - (three receptions, 83 yards, game sealing touchdown) Osborn has routinely stepped up in pivotal moments since he joined Vikings last year as a sixth round pick. Against the Steelers, Osborn stepped up with Adam Thielen out as he had three receptions for 83 yards and a 62-yard touchdown, which helped put the game out of reach late.
Osborn’s quick success at the NFL level as a starter last year as a returner, and then this year as a receiver, should come as no surprise to Canes’ fans. Osborn only played for the U for one season but had a make-it attitude as a former two-star recruit who played for Buffalo. Osborn carried a winning attitude previously displayed by slot receiver Braxton Berrios, and carried forward to Mike Harley Jr. and Xavier Restrepo.
An absolute BOMB from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 10, 2021
62 YARDS!
( : @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/vzC5XgBZh9
ProCanes Week 14 Highlights:
Speaking of Jets’ receiver, Braxton Berrios, another hard-working slot receiver from the U, he had 10 targets and gathered six receptions for 52 yards as the leading New York target in a loss. Berrios is also making a run for special teams votes to represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl.
On the offensive side of the ball, Texans’ rookie tight end, Brevin Jordan, continues to prove the draft doubters wrong as he had four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. It was his third touchdown on the season as he is a bright spot on a disappointing Houston roster. He is also second in touchdowns among rookie tight ends, only trailing Steelers, Pat Freiermuth. On the defensive side of the ball, Bears cornerback, Artie Burns, had nine tackles, which tied a career high.
Some players who don’t get enough recognition also continue to have a strong season as Washington’s offensive lineman, Ereck Flowers, played all of the offensive snaps last week as he has an impressive 71.5 PFF Grade, which ranks 15th overall in the NFL amongst guards. Bears’ punter, Pat O’Donnell, has been reliable throughout his career as he had four punts averaging 46.3 yards a punt along with a 54-yard long.
Bye weeks are now done in the NFL as teams make a playoff push, but Covid-19 appears to be making its way through the NFL during week 15, which will almost certainly have an effect moving forward. The Browns, with David Njoku (now out of protocol) and Joe Jackson were hit pretty bad this past week after a big win over the Ravens.
LEFT SIDE STRONG SIDE#ProBowlVote + Charles Leno Jr #ProBowlVote + Ereck Flowers pic.twitter.com/Zb6TiiuxLg— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) December 16, 2021
Week 15 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Gregory Rousseau - As the Bills face the Panthers and need a win, Rousseau has been impressive as any ProCanes this season. Carolina is currently dealing with quarterback issues as PJ Walker and Cam Newton split reps, but their offensive line has also been porous. Other rookie ProCane, Jaelan Phillips, recently racked up three sacks against the Panthers and, despite his first week with no tackles in week 14, we can expect Rousseau to similarly shine in Buffalo.
Most defensive stops among #NFL rookie DLs:— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 16, 2021
Gregory Rousseau (25)#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wPqmv44Bh5
Week 15 Games and Week 14 ProCanes Stats:
Saturday Game:
New England Patriots (9-4) (+2.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Colts:
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - Week 14: Bye Week; Week 15:
K Michael Badgley - Week 14: Bye Week; Week 15:
Sunday Games:
(DraftKings Odds as of 2:30pm EST Saturday)
Carolina Panthers (5-8) (+12.0) @ Buffalo Bills (7-6)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Bills:
OG Jon Feliciano - five special teams snaps
DE Gregory Rousseau - 33 defensive snaps
S Jaquan Johnson - 25 special teams snaps
Jon Feliciano doesn’t appear to be particularly happy about this play… pic.twitter.com/XmJ6HrWcO8— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 13, 2021
Arizona Cardinals (10-3) (-12.0) @ Detroit Lions (1-11-1)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Cardinals:
OL Danny Isidora - no snaps
New York Jets (3-10) (+9.5) @ Miami Dolphins (6-7)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Jets:
WR Braxton Berrios - six receptions for 52 yards
Dolphins:
DE Jaelan Phillips - Bye Week
WR Allen Hurns - Bye Week
S Sheldrick Redwine - Bye Week
RB Duke Johnson - Bye Week
"I have a competitive edge and I have a switch that just doesn't go off. So when I sat in those classes, it was either you or me."— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 15, 2021
This guy's intense. #Jets https://t.co/eIfwM3HyR9
Dallas Cowboys (9-4) (-11.5) @ New York Giants (4-9)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Giants:
DE Trent Harris - seven special teams snaps
DE Quincy Roche - Injured Reserve
Tennessee Titans (9-4) (+1.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Titans:
S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad
Houston Texans (2-11) (+5.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Texans:
TE Brevin Jordan - four receptions for 26 yards, one touchdown
Jaguars:
S Rayshawn Jenkins - three tackles
C Brandon Linder - Inactive
LB Shaquille Quarterman - one tackle
OG KC McDermott - no snaps
A bettor, for some reason, put $20 on Texans rookie Brevin Jordan to score the first touchdown.— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 12, 2021
Payout: $820 pic.twitter.com/XBTFqy9dOT
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) (+8.5) @ San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
49ers:
WR Travis Benjamin - one target
Green Bay Packers (10-3) (-7.0) @ Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Packers:
DE Jonathan Garvin - 18 defensive snaps
DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad
Ravens:
DE Calais Campbell - one tackle
RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve
Sunday Night Football:
New Orleans Saints (6-7) (+11.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Bucs:
CB Dee Delaney - 28 special teams snaps
K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)
Celebrating @KJ_Osborn’s TD with his lovely mother! @blessed2x_Val pic.twitter.com/yjVG9kXDkP— Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) December 10, 2021
Monday Night Football:
Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) (+2.5) @ Cleveland Browns (7-6)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Browns:
DE Joe Jackson - Practice Squad
TE David Njoku - Out (COVID)
WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad
Raiders:
LB Denzel Perryman - Out
#Browns TE David Njoku on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/zHfiTv0Mcu— Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) December 15, 2021
Minnesota Vikings (6-7) (-6.0) @ Chicago Bears (4-9)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Bears:
CB Artie Burns - nine tackles (t-career high)
FS Deon Bush - two tackles
TE Jimmy Graham - two receptions for nine yards
P Pat O’Donnell - four punts, 46.3 yards/punt, 54-yard long
Vikings:
WR KJ Osborn - three receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown
TE Chris Herndon - one catch for 17 yards
Tuesday Night Football:
Seattle Seahawks (5-8) (+6.5) @ Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
Seahawks:
RB DeeJay Dallas - two rushes for 16 yards
RB Travis Homer - inactive
CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad
Washington Football Team (6-7) (+6.0) @ Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
ProCanes Updates Week 14
WFT:
OL Ereck Flowers - 68 offensive snaps (100%)
CB Corn Elder - Inactive
