Welcome To The U, Jacob Lichtenstein

Jacob Lichtenstein has committed to the Miami Hurricanes via the transfer portal. Lichtenstein comes to Miami from the USC Trojans, a program that Mario Cristobal knows well. In addition to being a former Pac-12 foe, Lichtenstein is also a South Florida native. The six-foot-six, 270 pound defensive end is from Cypress Bay High School.

Like many in the Pac-12 during COVID, Lichtenstein has had a strange career path at USC. Lichtenstein redshirted in 2017, played in 11 games with two starts in 2018 but was injured in the bowl game. The Weston, FL native received a medical redshirt for the 2019 season, and then sat out four of six games in 2020 during COVID.

In 2021, Lichtenstein recorded six tackles for loss, four sacks and 28 total tackles as a redshirt junior. A former three-star prospect, Lichtenstein provides that necessary size and length that Cristobal will need in his expected odd front based defense.

Lichtenstein will get into the mix on the defensive line right away for the ‘Canes. He’ll more than likely have his hand down as a ‘defensive tackle’ in the 3-4 defense. A down lineman in the 3-4 needs those long arms Lichtenstein possesses and the power to jam, ride, read, and attack the football.

Above- Jake fights off the block for a sack, but I don’t like his lack of pop on contact nor how tall he plays immediately upon coming out of his stance.

Above- Jake plays tall, doesn’t use a single move on the lineman blocking him, and Colorado scores with no pass rush in the QB’s face.

Above- Here Jake is more explosive off the line, uses a rip move, and then closes well on the QB. This is a great sack and a display of what Miami could be getting from the experienced defensive lineman.

Miami needs depth and competition at all positions, and Lichtenstein provides that along the defensive line which was disappointing as a whole in 2021.