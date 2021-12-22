Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to every Canes fan out there. Many of us already received a great Christmas present when the Canes hired Mario Cristobal to be the new head coach. Season tickets are being bought at a high rate and optimism for 2022 are already high.
It’s Time for a spin on a Christmas classic as we will do our
12 Days of Canesmas
On the 1st day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us Season Tickets and a parking pass.
On the 2nd day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us
2 Adidas Gloves.
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 3rd day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 4th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 4 Wide Right Kicks.
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 5th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us ….5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks.
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 6th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks.
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 7th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 8th day of Canesmas our Cane gave to us a 41 to 8 beat down
7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 9th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 9 Ed Reed pickoffs
a 41 to 8 beat down
7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 10th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us swagger like Michael Irvin
9 Ed Reed pickoffs
a 41 to 8 beat down
7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 11th of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 11 Ken Dorsey’s
10 Swag like Irvin
9 Ed Reed pickoffs
a 41 to 8 beat down
7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
On the 12th day of Canesmas our true Cane gave to us 12 Sean Taylor hits
11 Ken Dorsey’s
10 Swag like Irvin
9 Ed Reed pickoffs
a 41 to 8 beat down
7 Berlin Comebacks
6 Santana Moss’s
5 Championship Rings
4 Wide Right Kicks
3 McGahee Screens
2 Adidas gloves
And season tickets with a parking pass
Merry Christmas
Go Canes!
