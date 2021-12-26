ProCanes Week 15 Highlights and NFL Week 16 Preview

Week 15 ProCane of the Week: RB/Duke Johnson - (22 rushes, 107 yards, two touchdowns; one reception for 20 yards) Duke Johnson has been a reliable role back either in the rushing or short passing game for the first six years of his career in both Cleveland and Houston. Thus, it came as somewhat of a surprise the former Canes’ favorite spent this past free agent offseason having difficulty finding employment in the NFL. Even at the beginning of this season, he bounced onto the Jaguars’ practice squad after their first round running back, Travis Etienne, went down with injury. But he could not carve out a steady enough role to stick around.

Duke made himself right at home after getting elevated from the Miami Dolphins practice squad after their backfield was decimated by injuries and COVID. In fact, every time he touched the ball in week 15 against the Jets, it was a familiar scene from Johnson’s college days as Hard Rock Stadium reverberated with “DUUUUKE” chants. The Miami Norland found the endzone twice on 22 rushes for 107 yards, which were all career highs. He also added one reception for 20 yards.

It’s unclear what Johnson’s role will be moving forward as the Fins running back committee returns to action. However, Duke has been a fixture in his career as a solid third-down back who can largely assist in the short passing game.

"I think it's my first 100-yard game of my career. I was able to do it in my home state... I'm definitely blessed."



Duke Johnson joins @AJRoss_TV after the @MiamiDolphins win over the Jets. pic.twitter.com/jWuRkbn4fo — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2021

ProCanes Week 15 Highlights:

Before Duke found the endzone, it was another ProCane who had a rushing touchdown in South Florida as Jets wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, scored on a 2-yard run. Berrios also added a nice 26-yard catch and run on a trick play later in the game. Along the same lines of a ProCane wide receiver and player recently elevated from the practice squad, Texans Phillip Dorsett was back in action and had two receptions for 43 yards - the most yards and receptions he’s had in a game since October 2019. Closing out the skill players, Seahawks running back, Deejay Dallas, also found the end zone after finishing with eight rushes for 41 yards. The offensive line trenches also did their job as Washington’s Ereck Flowers and Jacksonville’s Brandon Linder each played 100% of their teams’ offensive snaps.

Defensively, there were some defensive ends that stood out in week 15 but it was not the usual suspects. In particular, the Browns Joe Jackson tied a career high with three tackles and a half-sack as Cleveland was light due to COVID issues. The Giants’ Quincy Roche tacked on four tackles and a half-sack as well. The Bears Deon Bush had four tackles and also had an interception on what essentially looked like a fly ball to centerfield by Kirk Cousins.

He is injured this week, but congratulations are also due to Raiders linebacker, Denzel Perryman, who earned a spot on the AFC defense. Perryman has been a heat-seeking missile in the first year under his contract with the Raiders as he has 133 tackles in 12 games, which is fifth in the entire NFL. He also averages the most tackles per games played in the entire NFL at 11.1 tackles a game. It’s his first career Pro Bowl.

Congratulations to Miami Hurricane Denzel Perryman on being named to the 2022 Pro Bowl! pic.twitter.com/B66z9hgSvb — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) December 20, 2021

Week 16 Projected ProCane of the Week: DE/Jaelan Phillips - After accumulating six sacks in three weeks, Phillips had a relative down week compared to his gargantuan standards to date. However, the Dolphins face a COVID-decimated Saints roster who will be starting rookie and former Notre Dame quarterback, Ian Book. Last time Book played against a Miami-based team was in 2017 as he came into relief during the Canes’ 41-8 whooping. In that contest, Book went 3-for-6 and threw a pick. Even though Phillips wasn’t playing in that game and Book will be starting this time, expect Phillips to create immense pressure on the Fighting Irish product.

NEW: 48 Hurricanes have now played a game for the Dolphins, with Duke Johnson, Jaelan Phillips the latest to shine. Ranking the top 10 Canes-turned-Dolphins and the entire list of 48: https://t.co/9kteWDbJs0 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 21, 2021

Week 16 Games and Week 15 ProCanes Stats:

Thursday Game:

San Francisco 49ers (8-7) 17 @ Tennessee Titans (10-5) 20

49ers:

WR Travis Benjamin - Week 15: one offensive snap; Week 16: four offensive snaps

Titans:

S Jamal Carter - Practice Squad

Saturday Games:

Cleveland Browns (7-8) 22 @ Green Bay Packers (12-3) 24

Packers:

DE Jonathan Garvin - Week 15: 18 defensive snaps; Week 16: one tackle

DT RJ McIntosh - Practice Squad

Browns:

DE Joe Jackson - Week 15: three tackles (t-career high), 0.5 sacks; Week 16: two tackles, one tackle for loss

TE David Njoku - Week 15: three receptions for 29 yards; Week 16: two targets

S Adrian Colbert - Week 15: Practice Squad; Week 16: 15 special teams snaps

WR Lawrence Cager (Transfer) - Practice Squad

Indianapolis Colts (9-6) 22 @ Arizona Cardinals (10-5) 16

Colts:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - Week 15: 47 defensive snaps; Week 16: three tackles

K Michael Badgley - Week 15: 3/3 XP, 2/3 FG, (41-yard long); Week 16: 2/2 XP, 2/3 FG (41-yard long)

Cardinals:

OL Danny Isidora - Week 15: no snaps; Week 16: no snaps

Sunday Games:

(DraftKings Odds as of 5:00pm EST Friday)

Buffalo Bills (8-6) (+2.0) @ New England Patriots (9-5)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Bills:

OG Jon Feliciano - inactive

DE Gregory Rousseau - one tackle, one pass deflected, one QBHit

S Jaquan Johnson - one tackle

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) (-10.0) @ Houston Texans (3-11)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Texans:

TE Brevin Jordan - no snaps

WR Phillip Dorsett - two receptions for 43 yards

I present to you the best throw Davis Mills has made this season, a similar throw to the one he made to Brandin Cooks that was negated by two penalties.



Mills reads cover zero, unleashes the ball before Phillip Dorsett is out of his break, all with a free rusher in his face. pic.twitter.com/PCcCU6uq8M — Matt (Double__Underscore) Weston (@Matt__Weston) December 22, 2021

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) (-3.0) @ Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Vikings:

WR KJ Osborn - three receptions, 21 yards

TE Chris Herndon - ten offensive snaps

New York Giants (4-10) (+10.0) @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Giants:

DE Trent Harris - injured reserve

DE Quincy Roche - four tackles, 0.5 sacks

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) (+1.5) @ New York Jets (3-11)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Jets:

WR Braxton Berrios - two rushes for 10 yards, one touchdown; one reception for 26 yards

Jaguars:

S Rayshawn Jenkins - 15 defensive snaps

C Brandon Linder - 70 offensive snaps (100%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman - one tackle

OG KC McDermott - four special teams snaps

Chicago Bears (4-10) (+6.5) @ Seattle Seahawks (5-9)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Seahawks:

RB DeeJay Dallas - eight rushes for 41 yards, one touchdown; three receptions for 11 yards

RB Travis Homer - inactive

CB Michael Jackson - Practice Squad

Bears:

CB Artie Burns - no snaps

FS Deon Bush - four tackles, one interception

TE Jimmy Graham - one reception for 13 yards

P Pat O’Donnell - three punts, 53.7 yards/punt, 72-yard long, one inside 20

Finally, a touchdown!



Biggest bet on DeeJay Dallas to score first: $14



Payout: $322 pic.twitter.com/mtBOlX7dmy — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 22, 2021

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) (+3.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell - inactive

RB Gus Edwards (Transfer) - Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) (-9.5) @ Carolina Panthers (5-9)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Bucs:

CB Dee Delaney - 25 special teams snaps

K Jose Borregales - Practice Squad (protected)

Denver Broncos (7-7) (-1.0) @ Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Raiders:

LB Denzel Perryman - inactive

Denzel Perryman missed two games, yet he still may end being the NFL tackle champion.



He has the 2nd most tackles in the NFL right now and he’s only 3 behind the new leader who has played two more games than him…pic.twitter.com/w9DP9KYwk3 — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) December 24, 2021

Sunday Night Football:

Washington Football Team (6-8) (+10.0) @ Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

WFT:

OL Ereck Flowers - 55 offensive snaps (100%)

CB Corn Elder - four defensive snaps

Look at the moves by Duke Johnsonpic.twitter.com/y3lmAE1geC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

Monday Night Football:

Miami Dolphins (7-7) (-1.5) @ New Orleans Saints (7-7)

ProCanes Updates Week 15

Dolphins:

DE Jaelan Phillips - two tackles, one tackle for loss

WR Allen Hurns - Inactive

S Sheldrick Redwine - 20 special teams snaps

RB Duke Johnson - 22 rushes, 107 yards, two touchdowns; one reception for 20 yards