BREAKING NEWS: Lou Hedley to return for 2022 Season

Star University of Miami punter, Lou Hedley, announced his return to the University of Miami for the 2022 season on his personal Instagram account this evening. In great fashion, he used an animated video from the Wolf of Walstreet that included cameos from Rick Ross, Pitbull, and University of Miami President, Julio Frenk, to name a few. Enjoy the video below, and we’ll have more news to come on this breaking story.