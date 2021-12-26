Breaking: Miami Hurricanes withdraw from Bowl Game due to COVID protocol

Miami Athletics announced Sunday that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols. The school issued the following statement:
The statement went on further to add:
The Athletic is reporting Miami had at least 20 players out on COVID protocol earlier this week. Most of the players affected were Offensive Lineman and Defensive Backs. Players had been working out individually.
