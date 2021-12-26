 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking: Miami Hurricanes withdraw from Bowl Game due to COVID protocol

New, 13 comments

Miami Athletics announced Sunday that it will not be able to participate in the Tony The Tiger Bowl due to COVID outbreak within the team.

By KappaCane
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Athletics announced Sunday that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols. The school issued the following statement:

The statement went on further to add:

The Athletic is reporting Miami had at least 20 players out on COVID protocol earlier this week. Most of the players affected were Offensive Lineman and Defensive Backs. Players had been working out individually.

What is your take on the cancellation? Vote now to let us know.

Poll

Should Miami have withdrawn from the bowl game?

view results
  • 59%
    Yes
    (122 votes)
  • 40%
    No
    (84 votes)
206 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...